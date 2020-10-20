Fang-tastic Fun for All Ages at Coronado Public Library

The library is offering Halloween-themed events throughout the last week in October.

A new graphic novel book club for students in sixth through 12th grade launches with “Pumpkinheads” by Rainbow Rowell on Thursday, October 29, at 4 pm via Zoom. Participants will be able to share a miniature pumpkin they have decorated. Teens can pick up a pumpkin in advance from the library after registering for the book club through the library’s online events calendar at cplevents.org.

For children in kindergarten through fifth grade, Tinker Tuesday will be live on the library’s Facebook page on October 27, at 4 pm, to show how to make homemade pumpkin slime using the scooped-out insides of a pumpkin.

“Acting with Andrea”, the monthly drama program, will treat kids in kindergarten through eighth grade to a “Spooky Improv” lesson on Friday, October 30, at 4 pm via Zoom. Children will play a variety of silly acting games that will teach the joys of improvisational storytelling and acting as different characters with a spooky or autumnal twist. Registration is required through the library’s online events calendar at cplevents.org.

For the youngest children, there will be Halloween-inspired story times on the library’s Facebook page throughout the last week of October. Toddlers will enjoy a Halloween Musical Story Time with Ms. Jean and Mr. Mike at 11 am on Tuesday, October 27. Preschoolers will be engaged during a fun “Letter H” story time at 11 am on Friday, October 30. On Wednesday, October 28, at 11 am, Spanish Story Time will celebrate both Halloween and the Day of the Dead with a visit from recurring guest Victor Castro, a library staff member who plays guitar.

Please call the library at 619 522-7390 with any questions. Details are also available at cplevents.org.