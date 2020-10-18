Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
Sunday, October 18, 2020

Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
EntertainmentStage

Coronado Playhouse Announces 75th Anniversary Season Teaser

By Coronado Playhouse

Coronado PlayhouseCoronado Playhouse proudly announces the beginning of their 2021 Season, which will be the 75th anniversary for the Playhouse. The Playhouse is preparing shows that will adhere to standards necessitated by COVID-19, while being comfortable for patrons and performers alike. The shows at the beginning of the year are smaller in scale but will have a big impact in terms of entertainment and significance.

- Advertisement -

The Playhouse is announcing three full productions and one reading event to start the 2021 season. CPH welcomes back two returning directors and welcomes two debuting directors to their stage.

LOVE LETTERS

By A. R. Gurney
No one forgets their first love
January 22 – February 21, 2021
Directed by Jacob Sampson, debuting CPH director

Love Letters chronicles a half-century of letters between Melissa Gardner and her childhood friend turned love interest, Andrew Makepeace Ladd III, childhood friends whose correspondence begins with birthday party thank-you notes and summer camp postcards. Romantically attached, they continue to exchange letters through angst-ridden boarding school experiences, troubled college years, European adventures, the ups and downs of careers and failed marriages.

- Advertisement -

Over the course of their lives, Andy and Melissa’s relationship goes through many changes, as the couple goes through periods of estrangement, and the intense, clandestine affair which will accelerate Melissa’s emotional breakdown. Despite the painful differences which will ultimately tear them apart, they remain each other’s most trusted confidante throughout their lives, from childhood to death.

A.R. Gurney’s Love Letters is a tender, tragi-comic, and nuanced examination of the shared nostalgia, missed opportunities, and deep closeness of two lifelong, complicated friends.

- Advertisement -

Love Letters was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. The original Broadway production opened at the Edison Theatre October 31, 1989 and has become a favorite theatre staple.

HARLEM DUET

By Djanet Sears
A Rhapsodic Blues Tragedy
March 19 – April 18, 2020
Note: No performance Easter Sunday, April 4
Directed by Kandace Crystal (American History Theatre, Trinity Theatre Company) debuting CPH director

In what could be a prelude to Shakespeare’s Othello, Djanet Sears’s Harlem Duet recounts the story of Othello and his first wife, Billie (before Desdemona). Their history is told through the lives of three couples during eras of special significance in the Black American Experience.

Set in contemporary Harlem at the corner of Martin Luther King and Malcolm X Boulevards, the tale toes the line of racial identity, sexual politics, and mental illness in the black community. Sears’ script diffuses the action through three timelines: the 1860s, 1928 and the present.

It’s a weighty play, and one that leaves us with no easy answers.

Harlem Duet received Canada’s highest literary honor for dramatic writing, the Governor General’s Literary Award, in 1998. That year it also received the Floyd S. Chalmers Canadian Play Award.

NOTE: Harlem Duet contains adult language

CONSTELLATIONS

Written by Nick Payne
One relationship. Infinite possibilities.
May 21 – June 20, 2021
Directed by Samuel Young, returning CPH director

Marianne and Roland meet at a party. They hit it off…or perhaps they don’t. They go for a drink…or perhaps they don’t. They go home together…or perhaps they go their separate ways. Maybe she breaks his heart. Maybe he breaks hers.

Suppose that life exists in a multiverse…a set of parallel existences that contain infinitely different outcomes. The possibilities in our lives are, quite literally, endless. Every possible event that could happen, does happen. And if two lovers meet…are drawn together in every version of existence…every possible happy ending and heartbreak that could befall them, will.

Nick Payne’s Constellations takes a chance encounter between two drifting souls and opens a door to the infinite possibilities of their relationship. Constellations is a spellbinding exploration at how the tiniest change in the details of our lives can dramatically alter the lives we live.

LOVE, LOSS AND WHAT I WORE

By Nora Ephron and Delia Ephron, Based on the book by Ilene Beckerman
An intimate collection of stories
One Weekend Only!
April 23 – April 25, 2021
Directed by Mary L. Smith, returning CPH director

This wonderfully witty show tells the life stories of women through the lens of their clothes covering all the important subjects—mothers, prom dresses, mothers, buying bras, mothers, hating purses and why we only wear black. Love, Loss, and What I Wore uses our connection with clothing and accessories, and the memories they trigger, to tell funny and poignant stories that all women can relate to.

From the well-known writers of “When Harry Met Sally…”, “Sleepless in Seattle”, and “You’ve Got Mail” and based on the best-selling book by Ilene Beckerman, this Drama Desk Award-winning play is a unique collection of monologues and ensemble pieces that are both funny and powerful.

Details will be released on the second half of the Coronado Playhouse season later this fall. Those shows will include a twist on our Annual Free Classic and other exciting programming including musicals, 75th anniversary readings and events and additional concerts and cabarets.

Season ticket renewals are available now and new subscriptions will go on sale later this month.

Coronado Playhouse is a qualified 501(c) 3 non-profit organization as San Diego County’s longest continuously run community theatre.

SUBSCRIPTION RENEWALS AVAILABLE FROM NOW
Existing subscribers receive top priority booking in person, by mail or over the phone available now (not online). Your seats on the day you want them, with great discounts and benefits!
Include Cabarets and Concerts with a discount at time of subscription renewal.
Subscriptions start from as little as $61.20!
NEW SUBSCRIPTIONS FROM 10/19/20
Now is the time to lock in your new subscription for the 2021 Season, ensuring the best prices and the seats of your choice before tickets go on sale to the general public. Available in person, over the phone, by mail and also online at CoronadoPlayhouse.com/tickets
Include Cabarets and Concerts with a discount at time of subscription purchase.
Subscriptions start from as little as $61.20!
SINGLE TICKETS AVAILABLE FROM 11/23/20
All tickets available to everyone from this date at the individual ticket rates.
Single tickets range from $24-$30 depending on the day of your visit.
Discounts available for students, active military, seniors and groups on full productions.
Tickets for Cabarets and Concerts tickets are $20, general admission.
TICKETS AVAILABLE EITHER ONLINE OR BY PHONE:
www.CoronadoPlayhouse.com | Box Office (619) 435-4856
CONTACTS:
For specific questions relating to the 2021 Season, please contact Anthony Zelig, Production Manager. For ticketing information, please call the box office at 619-435-4856 or email boxoffice@coronadoplayhouse.com.

-----
Do You Value Local News?
Become a Paid Supporter

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Coronado Playhouse

RELATED ARTICLES

Stage

Lamb’s Concert Series Streaming on Demand Through Nov. 1

We are delighted to have two CoSA alums, Caitie Grady & Charles Evans, Jr with us for our first Streaming on Demand Concert. This...
Read more
Community News

Lamb’s Players Theatre, Act II Likely to Start in 2021

Lamb's Players Theatre has been closed since March, mid run of the musical Alice. When the show's run was cut short, the cast got...
Read more
Stage

New Music from the Coronado Library with Ms. Mariah’s Special Guest Matt Heinecke (video)

As the City of Coronado continues to create new TV and online programming for the community, the City presents another special production of Ms....
Read more
Stage

Coronado Playhouse 2020 Season Update

Coronado Playhouse has announced more changes to its current 2020 season due to the COVID-19 epidemic. Because of the county-wide shutdown and in accordance...
Read more
Stage

Dance in the Time of COVID-19

The Rosin Box Project (TRBP), a local San Diego contemporary ballet company, is not going to allow COVID-19 to stop the music (or, in...
Read more
Entertainment

Musical Duet with Coronado Aerial Scenes (video)

Coronado TV is showcasing many new programs this month and Ms. Mariah’s Music with Special Guests premieres this week.The first episode features flutist, Suzanne...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Stage

“Fly By Night” to Conclude Coronado Playhouse’s 2017 Season

Coronado Playhouse concludes its 2017 Season with Fly By Night, opening Friday, November 10th and running until Sunday, December 10th, 2017 at Coronado Playhouse. With a non-traditional, charming...
Read more
Stage

Coronado Playhouse Presents “Much Ado About Nothing”

Coronado Playhouse’s Annual Free Classic celebrates its 21st year with Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing opening Friday, July 21st and running until Sunday, August 13th, 2017...
Read more
Stage

Auditions for Hamlet

The Coronado Playhouse Announces Auditions for their production of: Hamlet by William Shakespeare Directed by Tom HaineAudition Date/Time: By appointment. At Coronado Playhouse Monday, April 18,...
Read more

Coronado Playhouse Presents A Night with EmSeize

Coronado Playhouse presents A Night with EmSeize Help make a dream come true for San Diego's newest Singing Sensation You can say you...
Read more

Coronado Playhouse Audition Notice: Romeo & Juliet

Coronado Playhouse presents William Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet, Shakespeare's timeless story of two families divided by hate and two young lovers joined by...
Read more

The Coronado Playhouse Presents SUDS: the Rocking 60’s Musical Soap Opera

SUDS is a bubbly musical written by Melinda Gilb, Steve Gunderson and Bryan Scott with musical arrangements by Steve Gunderson. Join us October...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

In Support of Whitney Antrim for CUSD Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Charlie KhouryWhat should the community of Coronado want in their school board?A board member who puts children first. Anyone who has...
Read more

Support for Whitney Antrim for School Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Mali HinesleyAs a Coronado native and someone who actively cares about our community, I’m honored to support Whitney Antrim for local school...
Read more

Support for Alexia Palacios-Peters and Nick Kato for School Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Julie RussellDear Coronado Unified School District Families,It has been my pleasure to serve during the last four years as a Trustee on...
Read more

Learn More About Nick Kato and How He Can Help the CUSD School Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Ken MorrisDear Neighbors and Friends,I’m writing to share my very positive and refreshing interactions with CUSD School Board candidate, Nick Kato. Nick...
Read more

NEW STORIES

Education

CUSD Board Meeting: Phase 3 Reopening, Equity Committee Formation and Upcoming Election

The Coronado Unified District School Board met on Thursday, October 15 at 4 pm at the district offices located at 201 Sixth Street. Community...
Read more
People

Quarantine Family Collaboration: How Olympian Jesse Smith Brought Water Polo to a Children’s Book

What started as a series of bedtime stories quickly grew into a family collaboration and COVID-quarantine project, resulting in the world’s first illustrated children’s...
Read more
Business

Frontline Workers: Coronado Grocery Employees Share Insights

Grocery stores and markets are among the essential businesses called on to remain open from the start and throughout the continued duration of the...
Read more
City of Coronado

City Council Candidates Get Down To Business – Forum Video Link

The Coronado Chamber of Commerce was delighted to welcome the four candidates running for Coronado City Council to a socially-distanced forum at the Coronado...
Read more
City of Coronado

Coronado Democratic Club Hosts Candidate and Ballot Measures Forums (videos)

CDC Coronado City Council Candidate Forum https://youtu.be/eq0QhMDyInkCDC Coronado School Board Candidate Forum https://youtu.be/44tY5T7YGLkCDC Ballot Propositions Forum presented by the League of Women Voters https://youtu.be/INyhaU6Q6PUFind more information on...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.