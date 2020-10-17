Fair Trade Décor is Hiring

- Advertisement -

Fair Trade Décor is seeking an energetic people person to join our team as a Sales Associate. We are looking for a dynamic, well-spoken individual with a knack for sales, and ability to deliver excellent customer service. We are members of the Fair Trade Federation providing a retail outlet for beautiful, handmade products from around the world.

Job Duties:

Welcomes customers by greeting them; offering them assistance; and educating them on fair trade principles.

Directs customers by escorting them to racks and counters; suggesting items.

Advises customers by providing detailed information on products, their country of origin and the artisans who made them.

Documents special requests and contact information from customers.

Processes payments by totaling purchases; processing checks, cash, gift certificates and credit cards.

Keeps clientele informed by highlighting new products, and upcoming store events.

Opens/closes store as needed, including responsibility for cash drawer, cleaning, and organizing store.

Replenishes product inventory throughout the store.

Assists in store events.

Supports store management by completing other retail tasks as requested.

Skills/Qualifications: Excellent Customer Service Skills, Verbal Communication Skills, People Skills, Experience in Sales, Register and Cash Handling Experience, Energetic and Dependable. Microsoft Office, Social Media, and Adobe InDesign a plus.

Ability to lift 25lbs.

Interested candidates should email epp@fairtradedecor.com or stop by the store located at 828 Orange Avenue in Coronado.

**Must have open availability to work within store hours**