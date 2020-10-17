Fair Trade Décor is Hiring

Fair Trade Décor is seeking an energetic people person to join our team as a Sales Associate. We are looking for a dynamic, well-spoken individual with a knack for sales, and ability to deliver excellent customer service. We are members of the Fair Trade Federation providing a retail outlet for beautiful, handmade products from around the world.
Job Duties:
- Welcomes customers by greeting them; offering them assistance; and educating them on fair trade principles.
- Directs customers by escorting them to racks and counters; suggesting items.
- Advises customers by providing detailed information on products, their country of origin and the artisans who made them.
- Documents special requests and contact information from customers.
- Processes payments by totaling purchases; processing checks, cash, gift certificates and credit cards.
- Keeps clientele informed by highlighting new products, and upcoming store events.
- Opens/closes store as needed, including responsibility for cash drawer, cleaning, and organizing store.
- Replenishes product inventory throughout the store.
- Assists in store events.
- Supports store management by completing other retail tasks as requested.
Skills/Qualifications: Excellent Customer Service Skills, Verbal Communication Skills, People Skills, Experience in Sales, Register and Cash Handling Experience, Energetic and Dependable. Microsoft Office, Social Media, and Adobe InDesign a plus.
Ability to lift 25lbs.
Interested candidates should email epp@fairtradedecor.com or stop by the store located at 828 Orange Avenue in Coronado.
**Must have open availability to work within store hours**
