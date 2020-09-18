Voting and Ballot Drop-Off Locations for Coronado

- Advertisement -

The City of Coronado will have two locations to drop-off your ballot:

Coronado Library, located at 640 Orange Avenue – do not put in book return slots. (619-522-7390)

City of Coronado Community Center, located at 1845 Strand Way (619-522-7342)

Ballot drop-off locations will be open from 8a to 5p from Oct. 6 – Nov. 2. On election day (Nov. 3), the hours will be from 7a to 8p. For additional drop off locations in San Diego County, click here.

If you prefer to vote in person, the only Coronado location will be at the John D. Spreckels Center, located at 1019 7th Street (619-522-7343). For a list of San Diego County polling places, click here.



Please note these upcoming dates: