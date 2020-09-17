Submitted by Jon Palmieri & Cara Clancy

We are writing to affirm our strong support for Nick Kato for Coronado School Board. Having lived in Coronado for almost two decades and put three of our children through Coronado schools, we have watched the evolution of our district, and can’t remember a time fraught with so much uncertainty and need for sound leadership. We have known Nick for many years and have watched him attack problems, both in business and socially. His unique education and background will serve our schools and students well. He was born in California and is a product of California public schools, so he knows well the impact to Coronado of our state’s complicated and often unfair funding models.

- Advertisement -

Nick’s formal education in finance and tax and his involvement in transactions valued into the hundreds of millions of dollars while a partner at KPMG, makes him uniquely qualified to help our school district steer a course through these uncertain years ahead. His passion and steadfast approach to anything he undertakes makes him a logical choice for such an important position in our community.

We encourage every citizen and parent in Coronado to learn more about Nick Kato and are confident you will come to the same conclusion – we are lucky to have such a qualified person volunteering to serve our community and our children.

Thank you.

- Advertisement -

Jon Palmieri & Cara Clancy