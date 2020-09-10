Equal Justice Series Continues with Dr. Abdimalik Buul

On September 5, 2020, the Coronado Democratic Club was privileged to present the 4th in its series of discussion workshops on Equal Justice. Dr. Abdimalik Buul presented a Zoom program on Racism: What’s Really Going On…And What We Can Do? Dr. Buul shared practical tools for identifying and transcending forms of bias, micro-aggressions, and racism. He introduced a systematic approach utilizing a social justice, race-conscious framework to assist participants in unearthing bias and harm and figuring out how to respond.

Dr. Buul is an innovative anti-racist scholar who uses social justice and activism as a pedagogy for change. His thoughtful presentation can be viewed on the club website. An immigrant refugee from Somalia, he came to the United States at the age of 5 and grew up in City Heights and Southeast San Diego. He completed his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from SDSU. He completed his doctorate work in Educational leadership with an emphasis in Educational Psychology at the University of Southern California (USC).

He was the first Somali to be hired as tenure track faculty at Southwestern College and is currently an assistant professor of counseling and Transfer Center director at San Diego City College. Dr. Buul is active in the San Diego community and serves on the Board of Markaz al Madina and on the Board of A2Amend, which focuses on the education of African American males. He was the first Somali to be hired as a tenure track faculty member at Southwestern College.

For more information about the Coronado Democratic Club and its Equal Justice series, go to www.coronadodemocrats.com. Membership is open to all.