Wednesday, September 9, 2020

Coronado Roots Run Deep in Jazzercise

By Alyssa K. Burns

Judi Sheppard Missett started dance lessons in Coronado when she was two. This sparked her passion for dance, ultimately leading her to create Jazzercise in 1969. While Judi no longer resides in Coronado, Leanne Anderson keeps Jazzercise alive at the Coronado Community Center.

Jazzercise with Judi in the Seventies

Like all successful businesses, Jazzercise has adapted over the years to stay relevant. The program was re-branded a couple years ago. Leanne shares her experience with the changes, “they really kept up with the times! There is a lot of interval training and weights. It’s a fun workout but more intense than people think. Don’t be fooled by the name!”

Coronado Jazzercise

Leanne Anderson is the owner and instructor at Coronado Jazzercise, located at the Coronado Community Center (1845 Strand Way). Leanne became involved with Jazzercise when she was 25 years old in Kentucky. She shares, “I had just had my first daughter and was really overweight. I had never worked out and ate whatever I wanted. I saw a photo of myself and thought ‘I can’t let this go on.'” The closest fitness class to Leanne was Jazzercise in a church. Coming from a musical theater background, Leanne enjoyed the dance aspect of the program. After seeing results, Leanne kept going. “After two years I became an instructor and opened up my own studio in Kentucky. We moved from Kentucky to Pensacola and then Coronado. I started at the Coronado Jazzercise studio about seven years ago. Five years ago I purchased the franchise.”

Moving to Online

Leanne in her home where she now teaches Jazzercise streamed live online.

March 16th is the day Leanne remembers as everything changing. “We had class in the morning and I knew things were going on. I thought to myself ‘this could be really bad.'” Leanne remembers calling a friend to brainstorm next steps for Jazzercise and landing on Zoom. Monday morning she had in person class and by Tuesday afternoon they were live on Zoom. While some clients dropped off when the studio switched to online, the majority have returned. Leanne counts about 40 participants in her morning class and about 20-25 in her evening class.

With an older demographic, computer classes can pose a challenge, however, Leanne was committed to helping them adjust. “I am a very patient person and so I kept calling people, letting them know I didn’t see them in class and asking how I could help.” She explains, “many were hesitant at first and didn’t want to bother me but it is so important to stay healthy and motivated. I would have them show me their computer screens and I would walk them through it. Within two weeks we were able to get them adjusted.”

Coronado Fitness

Not only has Leanne kept her base of clients, but she has even had vacationers “drop in” to her online class. During her Kentucky days, she shares that instructing was helping people get fit, whereas Coronado tends to have a fitness lifestyle already. “Here, it is keeping people motivated, feeling good and having fun.” Leanne shares that Mayor Bailey has taken her class. The mayor raves, “Leanne is such a great instructor that she makes the class fun and challenging for all fitness levels.”

January 2019 when Mayor Richard Bailey joined a Jazzercize class at the Coronado Community Center gymnasium, where classes were held pre-Covid.

Leanne teaches six times a week, cultivating a supportive community with her clients.

Jazzercise will resume in person at Coronado Community Center (1845 Strand Way) when fitness classes can safely return.

For now, Jazzercise online with Leanne is available.

 

Alyssa K. Burns
Alyssa is a graduate of Coronado High School and was in the founding broadcast journalism class at CHS. She earned her BA in Communication from CSU East Bay and completed her MBA from CSU San Marcos. Her passion for writing and interest in the behind the scenes of business, leads her to write frequently about Coronado businesses. You can find Alyssa walking around the ferry landing with her husband and shih-tzu terrier or enjoying a cup of coffee at one of Coronado's favorite cafes.Have a story for The Coronado Times to cover? Send news tips or story ideas to: manager@coronadotimes.com

