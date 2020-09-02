Coronado Labor Day Holiday Schedule 2020 

The City will observe the Labor Day holiday on Monday, September 7.

Here’s a list that includes facilities that will be open with varying hours of operation.

Public Services crews will not sweep streets on the holiday. EDCO will not perform regular residential trash collection on Labor Day. As a result, service will be delayed one day.

Here is the Labor Day schedule:

City Facility Labor Day Hours (Open facilities require reservations) Aquatics Center 6 a.m. to noon City Hall CLOSED Boathouse 7:30 a.m. to noon Community Center Phones staffed 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Golf Course OPEN Library CLOSED Skatepark 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Spreckels Center CLOSED Tennis Center 8 a.m. to noon

###

Submitted by City of Coronado