Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
Wednesday, September 2, 2020

Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
City of CoronadoCommunityCommunity News

Coronado Labor Day Holiday Schedule 2020 

By Coronado Times

The City will observe the Labor Day holiday on Monday, September 7.

Here’s a list that includes facilities that will be open with varying hours of operation.

- Advertisement -

Public Services crews will not sweep streets on the holiday. EDCO will not perform regular residential trash collection on Labor Day. As a result, service will be delayed one day.

Here is the Labor Day schedule:

City FacilityLabor Day Hours

- Advertisement -

(Open facilities require reservations)

Aquatics Center6 a.m. to noon
City HallCLOSED
Boathouse7:30 a.m. to noon
Community CenterPhones staffed 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Golf CourseOPEN
LibraryCLOSED
Skatepark12:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Spreckels CenterCLOSED
Tennis Center8 a.m. to noon

###

Submitted by City of Coronado

-----
Do You Value Local News?
Become a Paid Supporter

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Coronado Times
Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

“Inn at the Cays” Continues to Push Proposal Despite Opposition

The Inn at the Cays proposal team is continuing to push despite opposition from the City of Coronado and some residents, as well as...
Read more
City of Coronado

Golf Course Project and NASNI Airport Plan Discussed at Council Meeting

The City Council agenda had only a few items, but the Consent Calendar was chocked full of approvals, with two things being taken off...
Read more
Community News

Pet of the Week: Claire, a Terrier Mix for Adoption

Add an Adorable Accessory to your Life with Claire... A real survivor, Claire came to the Coronado Animal Care Facility suffering from starvation and a...
Read more
Community News

Artist Profile: Connie Spitzer, Coronado Watercolor Artist

Coronado watercolor artist Connie Spitzer’s lyrical compositions celebrate the beauty of Coronado neighborhoods, cityscapes and special places.Brad Willis has this Artist Profile on Connie...
Read more
Community News

Lamb’s Players Theater, Act II Likely to Start in 2021

Lamb's Players Theater has been closed since March, mid run of the musical "Alice". When the show's run was cut short, the cast got...
Read more
Community News

The All Schools Movie and Back to School Bash is Something to Phone Home About!

You’re invited to get cozy, snuggle in with your family, and savor an iconic (and nostalgic) movie under the stars! The “All Schools Movie...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Photo Walk: Sign(s) of the Times

During a walk around Coronado last week, these signs caught our attention:- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -Stay safe Coronado - wash your hands, maintain social distancing, wear a face...
Read more
Business

Multiple Restaurants Temporarily Close as Workers Test Positive for COVID-19

UPDATE July 20, 2020: High Tide Bottle Shop & Kitchen reopened on July 19.UPDATE July 9, 2020:  The Henry and McP's Irish Pub are...
Read more
Community News

Video: Navy Leap Frogs Parachute into Coronado

The Coronado Fourth of July Parade Committee and the Navy Leap Frogs brought some Independence Day thrills to Glorietta Bay with these "on-the-spot" landings...
Read more
Community News

Silver Strand State Beach Parking Lots to be Closed July 3-5

The City of Coronado confirmed that parking lots at Silver Strand State Beach will be closed from July 3-5.  The Silver Strand State Beach...
Read more
Military

“Task Force One Navy” Established to Combat Discrimination in the Navy

The Navy stood up a special task force June 30, to address the issues of racism, sexism and other destructive biases and their impact...
Read more
City of Coronado

SANDAG Denies Coronado’s Appeal to Limit 1,001 New Housing Units

In January 2020, the San Diego Association of Governments distributed its allocation of planned housing units under the regional housing needs allocation (RHNA) to...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter of Endorsement, Candidate Stacy Keszei, CUSD Board

Letters to the Editor
The following serves as my endorsement for Stacy Keszei, Coronado Unified School Board. Having personally known Stacy for nearly twenty years, and also having...
Read more

Nick Kato and Superintendent Karl Mueller (Video)

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Nick Kato Here are some video highlights from my conversation with Superintendent Karl Mueller.We discuss many of the items brought up in the most...
Read more

No Hotel at The Cays

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Daron CaseBy now you may have heard about a 100+ unit hotel proposed to be built on North Grand Caribe Isle in the...
Read more

Mike Canada Announces Candidacy for School Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Mike CanadaDear Friends and Neighbors,I humbly announce my candidacy for the Coronado Unified School District (CUSD) Board.Coronado has been my family’s home...
Read more

NEW STORIES

Business

“Inn at the Cays” Continues to Push Proposal Despite Opposition

The Inn at the Cays proposal team is continuing to push despite opposition from the City of Coronado and some residents, as well as...
Read more
City of Coronado

Golf Course Project and NASNI Airport Plan Discussed at Council Meeting

The City Council agenda had only a few items, but the Consent Calendar was chocked full of approvals, with two things being taken off...
Read more
Community News

Artist Profile: Connie Spitzer, Coronado Watercolor Artist

Coronado watercolor artist Connie Spitzer’s lyrical compositions celebrate the beauty of Coronado neighborhoods, cityscapes and special places.Brad Willis has this Artist Profile on Connie...
Read more
Community News

Lamb’s Players Theater, Act II Likely to Start in 2021

Lamb's Players Theater has been closed since March, mid run of the musical "Alice". When the show's run was cut short, the cast got...
Read more
Community News

Cruise Ships Still Part of the View

The two lightly-manned cruise ships off the coast, Celebrity cruise line’s Millennium and Eclipse vessels, are around to view from Coronado’s beaches for the...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.