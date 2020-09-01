Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
Tuesday, September 1, 2020

Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
BusinessCommunity

Managing Stress: Using Relaxation Strategies Overcome Your Overwhelm

(Promoted Post) At Coronado Psych, we use evidence-based techniques to help clients reduce stress and foster a sense of well-being and balance. Our highly trained therapists use proven approaches to work with you to improve your mental health, build your confidence, and make the changes you need and want in your life.

By Dr. Rika Tanaka, Ph.D., Coronado Psych

With summer coming to an end and “Back-To-School” season well on its way, some of you may find yourselves especially keyed up, on-edge, or overwhelmed as we transition into what will likely be our new normal for at least the next few weeks and months. Stress can impact our physical and emotional health and limit our abilities to adapt to our ever-changing environment. Taking the time to understand the rationale behind often prescribed relaxation strategies can help you understand how and why these strategies can be implemented to improve your sense of well-being and balance as you transition into this new stage of pandemic-life.

- Advertisement -

What do I need to know about the mind-body connection?

- Advertisement -

Although the specific pathways that link the mind and body are quite complex, there are some key features that are important to highlight in order to maximize your use of associated relaxation strategies.

  1. The mind-body connection is bidirectional.

Our mental states influence our bodies AND how our physical states influence our thoughts and feelings—it goes both ways. For example, stress can lead to increased heart rate, sweating, or muscle tension. And physical pain can lead to feelings of anxiety or depression.

  1. The “Fight-or Flight” Response is adaptive.

Physical symptoms alert you to assess your physical health and seek treatment; and your stress and anxiety can quickly get your body ready to act (e.g. fight or flee) in a way that can keep us safe. Your “fight-or-flight” response, also known as the sympathetic nervous system (SNS), is part of the central nervous system (CNS) and useful for keeping us safe in various threatening situations. However, it can become problematic when it is sustained for prolonged periods of time or when it is in overdrive.

  1. You can “Pump the Breaks.”

Fortunately, the CNS is also composed of the parasympathetic nervous system (PNS) which works to dampen the activating sympathetic response. If we think of the SNS as “stepping on the gas,” we can think of the PNS as “pumping the breaks.” Both systems are equally important and are in a constant “dance” in our bodies to help keep our vital organs functioning. However, when prolonged stress or anxiety puts the SNS in overdrive, finding ways to promote the PNS can help us to feel more balanced both mentally and physically.

What can I do to de-stress?

Relaxation exercises have been found to invoke the PNS (e.g. the “breaking system”) when your SNS response to stress has your system in overdrive. Relaxation exercises can help you feel calm and refreshed, think more clearly, and increase your awareness to better manage sources and symptoms of stress.

There are many different relaxation strategies that can be used to effectively manage the physical symptoms of stress—and different strategies work for different people. Nevertheless, for those beginning to explore such techniques, I typically recommend deep belly/diaphragmatic breathing, as it is one of the simplest relaxation exercises (Follow this link for a useful tutorial).

By practicing relaxation strategies for as little as a few minutes each day, you can build your ability turn on your PNS during times of stress. Like any new skill, it may take some practice, but is worth the investment of your time, especially if you are struggling to manage symptoms using your current strategies.

Watch the video above or contact us directly to learn more about how we can help you manage stress.

About Dr. Tanaka & Coronado Psych

At Coronado Psych, we believe understanding the benefits and risks of engaging in remote therapy is paramount in ensuring that we maximize treatment outcomes.
Dr. Rika Tanaka, Ph.D., Coronado Psych, Founder/Licensed Psychologist (PSY30925)

Dr. Rika Tanaka (PSY30925) is a licensed psychologist and founder of Coronado Psych. At Coronado Psych, our mission is to offer high-quality, evidence-based psychological services and supportive counseling to our community. We currently have availability for new clients and are offering all sessions online or over-the-phone. We also have reduced fees available for healthcare and essential workers.
If you or someone you love is interested in therapy or supportive counseling, please feel free to contact Coronado Psych at (619) 554-0120 or info@coronadopsych.com. You can also schedule a complimentary initial consultation at: https://coronado-psych.clientsecure.me.
Learn more by visiting our website (www.coronadopsych.com) or watching this brief video:

 

-----
Do You Value Local News?
Become a Paid Supporter

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Dr. Rika Tanaka, Ph.D., Coronado Psych
Dr. Rika Tanaka, Ph.D., Coronado Psychhttps://coronadopsych.com/
Evidence-based psychotherapy, provided by doctoral-level therapists, tailored to help you courageously cope with life’s biggest stressors and confidently make changes to foster a sense of balance in your life.

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Some Indoor Restrictions Lifted, But Businesses Must Follow Guidelines

The County is asking businesses and organizations allowed to reopen indoor operations under new state guidance to review and redo their safe reopening plans to ensure...
Read more
Business

Understanding Stock Splits

by Peter Thoms, CFABig Day For Stock SplitsOn Monday, August 31st, two of the most high-profile companies in the world, Apple and Tesla, will...
Read more
Business

Pole Fed vs Traditional Window Cleaning Methods

Has your window cleaner arrived for the job with a tank, hoses and a long pole attached? Modern technology has brought pure water systems...
Read more
Business

Assessing Your Stress: An Important First Step to Finding The Relief You Need

With everything going on in the world right now, it is no surprise that many of us may be feeling particularly on edge and...
Read more
Business

Market Thumbing Nose At Virus

by Peter Thoms, CFASo far this summer, stocks have continued their strong and improbable bounce-back since hitting their lows for the year on March...
Read more
Business

Brady’s Pop-Up Shop Even Better

We’ve added to our inventory at our SUMMER POP-UP shop with Samuel Hubbard Shoes (from the founder of Rockport), Johnston & Murphy Shoes, all...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter of Endorsement, Candidate Stacy Keszei, CUSD Board

Letters to the Editor
The following serves as my endorsement for Stacy Keszei, Coronado Unified School Board. Having personally known Stacy for nearly twenty years, and also having...
Read more

Nick Kato and Superintendent Karl Mueller (Video)

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Nick Kato Here are some video highlights from my conversation with Superintendent Karl Mueller.We discuss many of the items brought up in the most...
Read more

No Hotel at The Cays

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Daron CaseBy now you may have heard about a 100+ unit hotel proposed to be built on North Grand Caribe Isle in the...
Read more

Mike Canada Announces Candidacy for School Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Mike CanadaDear Friends and Neighbors,I humbly announce my candidacy for the Coronado Unified School District (CUSD) Board.Coronado has been my family’s home...
Read more

NEW STORIES

People

Emile Fischbeck Celebrates Being 100 Years Young

Emile Fischbeck, who recently turned 100, started driving at the age of 12 before driver’s licenses were even in existence. Originally from Virginia, her...
Read more
Education

Local Group Advocates for Diversity and Inclusion at Coronado Schools

As the school year begins, a new local organization is calling on the Coronado Unified School District to build a more inclusive community. InclusioNado...
Read more
Education

Nick Kato Rolls Up His Sleeves: School Board Candidate Talks Budget, Diversity, and Teacher Compensation

Nick Kato is new to town, but he’s not wasting any time getting to know people. In fact, he’s chatted up some of the...
Read more
City of Coronado

Tim Rohan Takes a Stand: City Council Candidate Talks COVID, Communication, and Cross-Border Sewage

“I’m not a politician,” says Tim Rohan, who moved to Coronado as a first-grader in 1961. “I have no higher political ambitions.”So why is...
Read more
Obituaries

Richard (Butch) Parker (1958-2020)

Richard Austin (Butch) Parker passed at home peacefully August 3, 2020.  Surfer, sailor, shipwright, competitive yacht racer, carpenter and commercial diver; he and his...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.