Trending: COVID-19 | Social Justice
Wednesday, July 15, 2020

Trending: COVID-19 | Social Justice
BusinessCommunity

Coronado Psych: The Benefits and Risks of Online Therapy

(Promoted Post) At Coronado Psych, we use evidence-based techniques to help clients reduce stress and foster a sense of well-being and balance. Our highly trained therapists use proven approaches to work with you to improve your mental health, build your confidence, and make the changes you need and want in your life.

By Dr. Rika Tanaka, Ph.D., Coronado Psych

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a rapid increase in remote therapy and counselling services. Broadly speaking this is beneficial, as studies have found that therapy provided online or over-the-phone is just as effective as in-person therapy, when implemented appropriately. As a licensed psychologist with a lot of experience providing such services even before the pandemic, I believe that understanding the benefits and risks of engaging in remote therapy is paramount in ensuring that we maximize treatment outcomes.

Coronado Psych

- Advertisement -

What are the benefits?

If you are struggling to cope and find it difficult to make in-person appointments, engaging in therapy over-the-phone or through video-conferencing may be greatly beneficial for you. The benefits of therapy or counseling services via telehealth include:

  • Reduced Commute Time
    • With no need to travel to and from a physical office space, the overall time commitment needed to attend traditional in-person sessions is greatly reduced.
  • Flexible Scheduling Options
    • Therapists may offer sessions earlier in the morning or later in the evening; and clients can often take a calls or video-conferences to attend sessions during the day.
  • Accommodate Changes in Plans or Travel
    • Remote access means that you don’t necessarily need to cancel appointments when plans change, as you can access the session wherever you are—even when you are traveling.
  • Improved Continuity of Care
    • The option to attend therapy sessions remotely can also increase adherence to treatment plans, especially for individuals who have busy lives that require flexible scheduling options.
  • Expand Accessibility of Services
    • Psychological services and specialties offered remotely can greatly increase access to care for those who live in areas where such services are not readily available in-person.

What are the risks?

- Advertisement -

While there are many benefits of telepsychology, it is extremely important to take the time to also discuss the potential risks with your provider. In my experience, planning ahead with your therapist is crucial in optimizing treatment outcomes and minimize risks. These discussions may include the following:

  • Therapist License
    • In most jurisdictions, psychotherapy is considered to be provided where the client is located. Therefore, it is important to know where your provider is licensed and the potential risks to engaging in therapy with a provider who is not licensed to practice in your state.
  • Risks to Confidentiality
    • When engaging in psychotherapy online or over-the-phone, there is a risk that others around you may overhear your conversation. Access to a quiet, private space to attend your sessions and the use of secure technologies can greatly reduce this risk.
  • Emergency Planning
    • Although unlikely, it is important to talk with your provider about what would happen if you came across a crisis during remote treatment. Who would be contacted? And how would you get help?
  • Required Technology
    • Remote therapy may require you to be comfortable using the devices and/or apps used to provide services. You should discuss with your provider any reservations you may have about the technology required to attend sessions remotely.
  • Appropriateness of Remote Care
    • Many psychological services can be provided effectively online or over-the-phone. However, it is ultimately up to you and your provider to decide if it is the right fit for you, given your diagnosis, the nature of topics being discussed in sessions, and your specific circumstances.

How do I find Online Therapy?

- Advertisement -

With the ongoing global pandemic, many therapists are now offering mental health care through telehealth, but not everyone has had extensive training in this area of practice. Ideally, clients seeking remote psychotherapy or counseling services should pursue therapists that are experienced in providing such services, particularly if they are considering taking part in therapy via telehealth in the long-term. Often providers list their availability for remote therapy services on their websites or on their directory profiles. I encourage anyone who is interested in online therapy to reach out to those providers in their area to ask about their experience with and options for telehealth and discuss the applicable risks and benefits of online therapy and counseling services with them directly.

About Dr. Tanaka & Coronado Psych
At Coronado Psych, we believe understanding the benefits and risks of engaging in remote therapy is paramount in ensuring that we maximize treatment outcomes.
Dr. Rika Tanaka, Ph.D., Coronado Psych, Founder/Licensed Psychologist (PSY30925)
Dr. Rika Tanaka (PSY30925) is a licensed psychologist and founder of Coronado Psych. At Coronado Psych, our mission is to offer high-quality, evidence-based psychological services and supportive counseling to our community. We currently have availability for new clients and are offering all sessions online or over-the-phone. We also have reduced fees available for healthcare and essential workers.
If you or someone you love is interested in therapy or supportive counseling, please feel free to contact Coronado Psych at (619) 554-0120 or info@coronadopsych.com. You can also schedule a complimentary initial consultation at: https://coronado-psych.clientsecure.me.
Learn more by visiting our website (www.coronadopsych.com) or watching this brief video:

 

 

-----
Do You Value The Coronado Times?
Become a Paid Supporter

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Dr. Rika Tanaka, Ph.D., Coronado Psych
Dr. Rika Tanaka, Ph.D., Coronado Psychhttps://coronadopsych.com/
Evidence-based psychotherapy, provided by doctoral-level therapists, tailored to help you courageously cope with life’s biggest stressors and confidently make changes to foster a sense of balance in your life.

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Five Restaurants Temporarily Close After Workers Test Positive for COVID-19

On Sunday, July 12, five additional (after three last week) Coronado restaurants announced temporary closures due to positive COVID-19 test results from staff. Night...
Read more
Business

Soroptimist Offers Gratitude for Local Support

Soroptimist International of Coronado gratefully acknowledges Coronado businesses, Partners in Giving and Soroptimist Donors for their valuable support during this past year. Funds raised...
Read more
Business

County Board Approves Small Business Stimulus Program

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors approved a new Small Business Stimulus Program Tuesday during their Board meeting. Small Business Stimulus Program For-profit and nonprofit...
Read more
Business

Fair Trade Decor Plans Temporary Closure Due to COVID-19

Dear loyal customers,In an abundance of caution and concern for the rapid increase of COVID-19 cases in San Diego County, we are temporarily closing...
Read more
Business

Seeking a Haircut? Look Up a Coronado Barber Shop

With new Navy personnel activity restrictions released at the end of June to help combat the spread of COVID-19, Coronado barber shops are looking...
Read more
Business

Multiple Restaurants Temporarily Close as Workers Test Positive for COVID-19

Update (7/9/20):  The Henry and McP's Irish Pub are back open.Three Coronado restaurants have temporarily closed due to staff members testing positive for COVID-19....
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
1892 Gaslamp Mystery & Hotel Ghost
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

I am Conflicted About How and When to Reopen Public Schools

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Casey TanakaI am conflicted about how and when to reopen public schools. I cannot help but notice that stores like Vons and...
Read more

Il Fornaio Allowed to Take HALF the Bay Path in Front of Their Building?

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Mike BarnesThe other day as I walked towards the Ferry Landing, I noticed that Il Fornaio had been allowed to put small...
Read more

The Devastating Impact COVID-19 Has Had On My Life

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Michelle TalleyI'm writing with intentions to share insight into the one of many lives that have been heavily impacted by Covid. I'm...
Read more

Historic City Council Accomplishments Improve Coronado

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Richard Bailey, Mayor, City of CoronadoAs we work collectively here in Coronado, throughout the region, and at the state level to address...
Read more

NEW STORIES

Military

Firefighters Enter 3rd Day of Battle Against Fire Aboard USS Bonhomme Richard

UPDATED July 15, 2020 9:15am - As of 6 am Pacific time July 15, firefighting teams continue operations on board USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD...
Read more
Business

Five Restaurants Temporarily Close After Workers Test Positive for COVID-19

On Sunday, July 12, five additional (after three last week) Coronado restaurants announced temporary closures due to positive COVID-19 test results from staff. Night...
Read more
Military

Coronado Based Crews Contribute to Firefighting Efforts on USS Bonhomme Richard

This article was updated at 2:30pm July 13 with a statement from the Coast Guard, and again at 8:15pm.Fed Fire continues to lead the...
Read more
Community News

Mobile Black Lives Matter Protest Shares Message in Coronado

A peaceful, mobile Black Lives Matter protest left downtown San Diego yesterday to pass through Coronado, traveling across the bridge and down Third Street...
Read more
Military

USS Bonhomme Richard Evacuated After Shipboard Fire Pier-Side at Naval Base San Diego

Local, base and shipboard fire fighting teams responded to a fire aboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD-6), a Wasp-class Amphibious Assault Ship, while it was...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.