Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
Sunday, August 30, 2020

Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
City of Coronado

COVID-19 Update – Friday, August 28, 2020: State, County Announce Reopenings

By Managing Editor

State, County Announce Reopenings

The Governor has announced a new blueprint for reducing COVID-19 in the state with revised criteria for loosening and tightening restrictions on activities.

A four-tier, color-coded system will allow counties to show consistent success in coronavirus transmission before allowing more businesses and activities to reopen or resume. Closures will be based on data showing the spread of the virus among residents.

- Advertisement -

San Diego County’s risk level is red and in the second tier, labeled “substantial,” with the first tier “widespread” being the most restrictive. The other tiers are “moderate” and “minimal.” The new system is based on averages of new cases each day per 100,000 residents. It also is based on the percentage of positive cases compared to the overall number of tests conducted.

San Diego County Public Health Officer Dr. Wilma Wooten said the County’s case rate was 5.8 and its positive rate was 3.8% on Friday, Aug. 28. The substantial, red tier covers counties with a case rate of four to seven daily new cases per 100,000 people and 5% to 8% positive tests. Dr. Wooten affirmed the state reopening guidelines and did not announce restrictions beyond the state guidelines.

- Advertisement -

At a minimum, counties must remain in a tier for at least three weeks before moving forward. Data is reviewed weekly and tiers are updated on Tuesdays. To move forward, a county must meet the next tier’s criteria for two consecutive weeks. If a county’s metrics worsen for two consecutive weeks, it will be assigned a more restrictive tier.

For San Diego, the substantial red tier provides that some non-essential indoor business operations are closed. According to the new reopening guidelines, however, effective Monday, Aug. 31, the following partial list of businesses and activities may resume with modifications:

  • Hair salons and barbershops can open indoors with modifications
  • Indoor dining may resume at 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer
  • Libraries with a maximum of 50% capacity
  • Gyms and fitness centers can reopen with modifications at a maximum 10% capacity
  • Retail stores may open at a maximum of 25% capacity
  • Places of Worship may open at a maximum of 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer
  • Nail salons and massage therapy studios can open indoors with modification
  • Movie theaters can open indoors at a maximum of 25% or 100 people, whichever is fewer
  • Museums can open indoors with a maximum capacity of 25%

Stay tuned for Coronado specific openings in the days to come. Interested community members can visit the State’s Safer Economy website for more information as well as to access industry specific guidelines.

For the City’s complete update, click HERE.

 

 

-----
Do You Value Local News?
Become a Paid Supporter

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.”Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

City of Coronado

City Manager’s Weekly Update – August 28, 2020

https://youtu.be/6iR9JqmCsDUThe City welcomed community members 50-plus and those with underlying health conditions to get some Relief from the Heat this week. Find out more...
Read more
City of Coronado

Tim Rohan Takes a Stand: City Council Candidate Talks COVID, Communication, and Cross-Border Sewage

“I’m not a politician,” says Tim Rohan, who moved to Coronado as a first-grader in 1961. “I have no higher political ambitions.”So why is...
Read more
City of Coronado

City Manager’s Weekly Update – August 21, 2020

https://youtu.be/6eIhdzqmdioThe Council approved the playground design and equipment for Mathewson Park. Find out more about the complete renovation and what’s next in the latest...
Read more
City of Coronado

Chamber of Commerce Chairman Honored as Coronado Welcomes Its New Chairwoman

It was like a scene from Ocean’s Eleven: one by one the Coronado Chamber of Commerce board members assembled on the marina view promenade...
Read more
City of Coronado

The Return of Tanaka: Why Former Mayor Seeks a Spot on City Council

Casey Tanaka is no stranger to local politics. Although most know him as former Mayor of Coronado—he served from 2008 until 2016--he actually attended...
Read more
City of Coronado

City COVID-19 Update – Friday, August 14, 2020

Mask Up! Coronado The City launched its “Mask Up! Coronado” campaign last month to educate visitors, residents and businesses about the importance of wearing a...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Education

San Diego County Says Schools Could Reopen as Early as September 1

San Diego County announced yesterday that since the County’s case rate for COVID-19 has been, and appears likely to remain, below 100 cases per...
Read more
People

Coronado Boy Scout Troop 801 Promotes Four Eagle Scouts

On Saturday, April 22, 2020, Troop 801 held an Eagle Court of Honor Ceremony aboard USS Midway. Many congratulations to John Cook, Roman Goodmanson,...
Read more
Education

Nick Kato and Mayor Richard Bailey Conversations (Video)

Submitted by Nick Kato Here are some video highlights from my conversation with Mayor Richard Bailey.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3I7KFpocpgIhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HLZIw0Ma2Kshttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YJz6RMLPU70 View the entire conversation here and learn more why I’m running for School Board. Submitted...
Read more
Community News

Tracking COVID-19: Coronado Cases & Statistics, Plus San Diego Stats

Coronado counts 158 total COVID-19 cases cumulative since March 2020; and these reported cases are split between Coronado residential zip code (92118) and Navy...
Read more
Education

Now Enrolling at Crown Preschool! Find Out if You Qualify for Free State Funded Preschool at Crown

The Coronado Unified School District (CUSD) Preschool Program is proud to announce we are accepting applications for the 2020-2021 school year! Applications will be...
Read more
Obituaries

Richard (Butch) Parker (1958-2020)

Richard Austin (Butch) Parker passed at home peacefully August 3, 2020.  Surfer, sailor, shipwright, competitive yacht racer, carpenter and commercial diver; he and his...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

No Hotel at The Cays

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Daron CaseBy now you may have heard about a 100+ unit hotel proposed to be built on North Grand Caribe Isle in the...
Read more

Mike Canada Announces Candidacy for School Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Mike CanadaDear Friends and Neighbors,I humbly announce my candidacy for the Coronado Unified School District (CUSD) Board.Coronado has been my family’s home...
Read more

Nick Kato and Mayor Richard Bailey Conversations (Video)

Education
Submitted by Nick Kato Here are some video highlights from my conversation with Mayor Richard Bailey.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3I7KFpocpgIhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HLZIw0Ma2Kshttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YJz6RMLPU70 View the entire conversation here and learn more why I’m running for School Board. Submitted...
Read more

Nick Kato and Casey Tanaka Conversations (Video)

Education
Submitted by Nick Kato Here are some video highlights from my conversation with Casey Tanaka.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LntCVVQ1uKwhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lX1sJz7HwV4https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sP7bNkuKVHgView the entire conversation here and learn more why I'm running...
Read more

NEW STORIES

Education

Local Group Advocates for Diversity and Inclusion at Coronado Schools

As the school year begins, a new local organization is calling on the Coronado Unified School District to build a more inclusive community. InclusioNado...
Read more
Education

Nick Kato Rolls Up His Sleeves: School Board Candidate Talks Budget, Diversity, and Teacher Compensation

Nick Kato is new to town, but he’s not wasting any time getting to know people. In fact, he’s chatted up some of the...
Read more
City of Coronado

Tim Rohan Takes a Stand: City Council Candidate Talks COVID, Communication, and Cross-Border Sewage

“I’m not a politician,” says Tim Rohan, who moved to Coronado as a first-grader in 1961. “I have no higher political ambitions.”So why is...
Read more
Obituaries

Richard (Butch) Parker (1958-2020)

Richard Austin (Butch) Parker passed at home peacefully August 3, 2020.  Surfer, sailor, shipwright, competitive yacht racer, carpenter and commercial diver; he and his...
Read more
Sports

Middle School Fall Sports During the Pandemic

With the ongoing pandemic, back to school will be very different this year. Students won’t be physically returning to school but middle school students...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.