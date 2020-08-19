Pet of the Week: Martin, a Black/Grey/White Kitten for Adoption

Looking For a Good Sport? Don’t Sell This Martin Short…

Adorable Martin came to Coronado Animal Care Facility as a stray with a large litter of kittens. This handsome fellow is playful and athletic, and ready to entertain and delight his new forever family.

- Advertisement - Martin is an active and playful guy. He’s never met a cat toy that he doesn’t like!

A real looker, Martin has some enviable eye liner and a coat you’ll love to pet.

- Advertisement - Martin was raised in a foster home with two dogs, and would enjoy the companionship of a cat-friendly canine.

Although he has consistently tested negative under PAWS’ care, Martin was exposed to FeLV when he was with his litter so he should be the only cat in his new forever home.

Martin’s Stats: male kitten, DOB: 4/22/2020, Black/Grey with White DSH, neutered, microchip implant, tested negative for FELV, dewormed, flea preventative applied, adoption fee – $50

Are you looking for a fun and friendly feline to keep the laughs coming? Please submit the PAWS cat adoption application today! If you have questions, you can email our cat adoption team at catadoptions@pawsofcoronado.org. And please check out Martin’s full profile!