Chief Kaye Speaks to Coronado Democratic Club (Video)

On Saturday, August 15th, the Coronado Democratic Club was pleased to have Coronado’s own Police Chief Chuck Kaye as the speaker at its monthly membership meeting. Chief Kaye spoke to the club in a virtual meeting and discussed a number of topics related to police-community relations. In particular, Chief Kaye discussed how the police department handles bias calls, enforcement of current public health guidelines, and enforcement of local municipal laws. In addition, Chief Kaye discussed how he is working diligently to improve communication with residents. The club would like to give Chief Kaye a special thanks for interrupting a well-deserved break in his official duties to speak.

Upcoming programs include a ballot measure forum presented by the League of Women Voters on September 26th and candidate forums in the evening during the first week of October covering the local races for City Council, the School Board, and possibly also the Mayoral race. Dates and times to be determined. Submitted by the Coronado Democratic Club