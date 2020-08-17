Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
In Support of Alexia Palacios-Peters for Coronado School Board

Submitted by Matt Heinecke

It is my pleasure to cast my upcoming vote for Alexia Palacios-Peters for Coronado School Board!

Alexia and I have worked closely together for the past two years where she has served as Treasurer for Coronado Band and Choir Boosters, the organization that supports K-12 music instruction in Coronado schools. Alexia has done an amazing job managing our finances and has been a key volunteer with organizing our massive Artisans’ Alley and Spaghetti Dinner annual fundraisers. Over 300 music students in CUSD have benefitted tremendously from her tireless work ethic and dedication and I certainly could not have done my job without her ongoing support.

Alexia is a perfect candidate to help navigate our district through challenging times ahead. As an attorney, former educator, CUSD parent, Navy spouse, and volunteer for numerous Coronado organizations, she is uniquely qualified to understand our community and the needs of our children. Her infectious energy and optimism make her a joy to work with and I am confident she would bring a collegial and creative voice to our school board.

Vote Alexia for School Board!

Sincerely,
Matt Heinecke
Band Director, Coronado Schools
CHS Class of 1997

 

