Wednesday, August 12, 2020

Pet of the Week: Paisley, a Tortie Point Siamese Mix for Adoption

By PAWS of Coronado

Add Some Flair to your Home with a Little Paisley…

Sweet and sophisticated Paisley came to the Coronado Animal Care Facility as a stray. This unique beauty is a loving lady looking for a family who will appreciate her affectionate demeanor and her panache.

    Paisley’s beauty can’t be beat: the combination of her tortie touches with her Siamese markings is all her own.

  • In addition to being a striking girl, Paisley is also sweet and attentive with her human friends.

    Paisley is a confident and curious companion, and will be happy to keep her new family members company.

  • At 18 months old, Paisley is ready to spend a lifetime with her new forever family.

Paisley’s Stats:  female, 18 months old, Tortie Point Siamese Mix, spayed, microchip implant, tested negative for FELV & FIV, dewormed, flea preventative applied, adoption fee – $50

Are you looking for a unique beauty to brighten your home? Please submit the PAWS cat adoption application today!  If you have questions, you can email our cat adoption team at catadoptions@pawsofcoronado.org.   And please check out Paisley’s full profile!

PAWS of Coronado
PAWS of Coronadohttp://www.pawsofcoronado.org
PAWS of Coronado was established in 2003. PAWS manages the Coronado Animal Care Facility and cares for the orphaned cats and dogs of Coronado while they find them their forever homes.

