Pet of the Week: Paisley, a Tortie Point Siamese Mix for Adoption

Add Some Flair to your Home with a Little Paisley…

Sweet and sophisticated Paisley came to the Coronado Animal Care Facility as a stray. This unique beauty is a loving lady looking for a family who will appreciate her affectionate demeanor and her panache.

Paisley's beauty can't be beat: the combination of her tortie touches with her Siamese markings is all her own.

In addition to being a striking girl, Paisley is also sweet and attentive with her human friends.

Paisley is a confident and curious companion, and will be happy to keep her new family members company.

At 18 months old, Paisley is ready to spend a lifetime with her new forever family.

Paisley’s Stats: female, 18 months old, Tortie Point Siamese Mix, spayed, microchip implant, tested negative for FELV & FIV, dewormed, flea preventative applied, adoption fee – $50

Are you looking for a unique beauty to brighten your home? Please submit the PAWS cat adoption application today! If you have questions, you can email our cat adoption team at catadoptions@pawsofcoronado.org. And please check out Paisley’s full profile!