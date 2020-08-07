City Manager’s Weekly Update – August 7, 2020

As part of its efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, the City has banned all gas-powered leaf blowers effective Jan. 1, 2021. Find out about the creation of a Climate Action Plan for Coronado to outline programs to further reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the latest edition of the City Manager’s Weekly Update.

You also can read about the closure of Grand Caribe Shoreline Park by the Port of San Diego; Summer courtesy and the City’s Mask Up! Coronado campaign; how to comment at public meetings; the medals and T-shirts that have been revealed for the Coronado 130 Virtual Challenge; the first businesses to participate in the Orange Avenue Commercial Public Restroom program; and Crista, this week’s Pet of the Week.

Each week, the City Manager’s Office provides an update that includes information on programs, services and issues within the City, as well as news, project updates and follow-up information when necessary.

For more information, visit www.coronado.ca.us every Friday at noon.