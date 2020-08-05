Pet of the Week: Crista, a Tabby Cat for Adoption

Enjoy the Vista with Crista…

Sweet Crista came to the Coronado Animal Care Facility when her family could no longer care for her. Crista seems shy at first, but her affectionate side quickly comes out. She would appreciate a new forever home that is calm and quiet.

Crista is a sweet and easygoing girl who is content to find a comfortable spot and watch the world go by.

- Advertisement - Although initially Crista may be a little shy, she responds quickly to affection and pets.

If you are looking for a calm and affectionate friend to stick by your side, Crista is your girl!

- Advertisement - Crista came from a one-cat home and would likely feel most comfortable as an only cat.

Crista’s Stats: female, 10 years old, Multi-colored Tabby DSH, spayed, microchip implant, tested negative for FELV & FIV, dewormed, flea preventative applied, adoption fee – $35

Are you looking for a sweet and affectionate feline to keep you company? Please submit the PAWS cat adoption application today! If you have questions, you can email our cat adoption team at catadoptions@pawsofcoronado.org. And please check out Crista’s full profile!