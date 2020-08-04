Trending: COVID-19 | Social Justice
Tuesday, August 4, 2020

Trending: COVID-19 | Social Justice
Education

CUSD Update: School Starts August 27

"ONE OF THE TRUEST TESTS OF INTEGRITY IS ITS BLUNT REFUSAL TO BE COMPROMISED." -Chinua Achebe

By Karl Mueller, CUSD Superintendent

Welcome to August! We are looking forward to reconnecting with and engaging our learners across CUSD. Instruction will begin as planned for all students on Thursday, August 27 via an online, virtual environment, as aligned with Governor Newsom’s mandate. Fall distance learning schedules and structures will be available for community review early next week. Site-specific information regarding textbooks, instructional materials and class scheduling will be shared through our principals’ newsletters as we approach the start of our semester. An application to request use of district-issued technology can be found here.

Thank you to those who participated in our Town Hall forums. Information provided focused on planning and preparedness in order to respond to three potential learning models for the 2020-21 school year: on-campus, hybrid, or online/virtual learning. In addition to the presentation, staff responded to questions submitted by shareholders. Links to the four sessions can be found here. To assist with staffing and enrollment projections, and with consideration of information recently provided, we will circulate an updated survey for parents to complete in order to signal their intent for accessing instruction in the 2020-2021 school year. Yesterday afternoon, the California Department of Public Health released guidance on the waiver process to open in-person instruction for elementary schools in counties that are on the state monitoring list. We are currently reviewing this information as we remain committed to a physical return to campus as quickly and as safely as possible.

- Advertisement -

In order to encourage community participation and voice, the public was invited to attend our Town Hall experiences. As such, the links to participate were not password-protected and were openly shared and distributed. Unlike structured and owner-facilitated virtual meetings like classroom or school events, opening the sessions limited our ability to monitor and control entrants. Unfortunately, during one of the presentations, someone used the virtual environment to briefly post incredibly offensive content. After quickly removing the user(s) from the room, CUSD immediately filed a complaint with the Internet Crime Complaint Center, a department within the FBI, and provided the organization with all pertinent username and login information. We are awaiting further guidance as they investigate the incident. We strongly condemn this deplorable behavior and it will not be tolerated. We regret that this occurred during one of our public forums. It is our shared responsibility to foster learning communities where each student is safe, valued, and respected. We remain steadfast in our purpose to connect, challenge, and champion every child, every day.

  Karl J Mueller

- Advertisement -

To read the full update with additional links and information, click here.

 

 

-----
Do You Value The Coronado Times?
Become a Paid Supporter

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Karl Mueller, CUSD Superintendent

RELATED ARTICLES

City of Coronado

Election Season: How to Run for City Council or CUSD Board & Who’s Running

Current events are emotionally and politically charged right now. For those who are ready to take action, now is the time. Whether you want...
Read more
Education

Coronado Schools to Start 2020-2021 with Virtual Learning, Look Towards a Safe Reopening

On Thursday, July 23 and Friday, July 24, the Coronado School District held a series of town hall meetings on Zoom to discuss the...
Read more
Education

CUSD Update July 21 – Submit Questions, Comments for Town Hall Forums

Coronado Unified School District will open this fall within a distance learning environment.On Friday afternoon Governor Newsom released clear guidance for districts across California...
Read more
Education

Governor Lays Out Back to School Plans

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced his plan for learning and safe schools ahead of the 2020–2021 school year, as the California Department...
Read more
Education

CUSD Update: Parent Forums July 23 & 24

Good morning,The district will host four school-site specific parent forums next week. The Zoom forums will provide parents with specific information on plans and...
Read more
Education

CUSD Update – Re-entry plans must be flexible, inclusive, and practical

Good morning,You may have learned San Diego and Los Angeles Unified School Districts announced yesterday that they would reopen on August 31 in an...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Education

CUSD Update Message from Superintendent Mueller May 15, 2020

Good afternoon,We appreciate the overwhelming response to our Distance Learning ThoughtExchange. There are over 800 ideas shared; this level of engagement is a true testament of...
Read more
Education

Message from Superintendent Mueller and CUSD Board Meeting May 14

Good afternoon,Please join us remotely Thursday afternoon for our monthly Coronado Unified School District Governing Board meeting. Our 'Teacher of the Year' and 'Classified...
Read more
Education

CUSD Distance Learning Update – DLP to Begin April 6

On Monday, April 6th, Coronado Unified School District will embark on an initiative designed to engage our learners in new and creative ways. Our...
Read more
Community News

COVID-19 Update from CUSD Superintendent Karl Mueller

Good afternoon,The following correspondence regarding an individual connected to two of our schools was sent last night, via our InTouch communication platform, to our Coronado Middle...
Read more
Education

CUSD Update Regarding Distance Learning

Good afternoon,The Coronavirus (COVID-19) and the public health preventive and protective measures to control it are surreal, like nothing else. We are living and...
Read more
Education

Coronado Unified School District Budget Update

Recent CUSD Governing Board actions, including approval of new field turf and a gym roof at Coronado High School and relocation of TK/K classrooms...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

John Duncan Announces Candidacy for City Council

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by John DuncanI am excited to announce my candidacy for Coronado City Council. I will bring a fresh and professional level of scrutiny...
Read more

Alexia Palacios-Peters Announces Candidacy for School Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Alexia Palacios-PetersI am pleased to announce my candidacy for the Coronado Unified School District School Board. I look forward to bringing a...
Read more

Nick Kato Announces Candidacy for School Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Nick KatoDear Friends and Neighbors,I am writing to introduce myself to you as I begin my campaign for a seat on the...
Read more

Stacy Keszei Annouces Candidacy for School Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Stacy KeszeiDear Fellow Coronado Residents,I am proud to announce my candidacy for Coronado Unified School District Trustee. As a Coronado Village resident,...
Read more

NEW STORIES

People

Tales from the I.C.U.: Life as a Nurse During the Global Pandemic

Coronado resident Rebecca Sauer has strong opinions when it comes to wearing a mask, social distancing, and taking steps to stop the spread of...
Read more
Community News

Behind the Badge: A Series on the Coronado Police Department

Being pulled over in your car for a traffic violation is what most people’s impression of police is based on. Coronado Police Chief Chuck...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

John Duncan Announces Candidacy for City Council

Submitted by John DuncanI am excited to announce my candidacy for Coronado City Council. I will bring a fresh and professional level of scrutiny...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Alexia Palacios-Peters Announces Candidacy for School Board

Submitted by Alexia Palacios-PetersI am pleased to announce my candidacy for the Coronado Unified School District School Board. I look forward to bringing a...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Nick Kato Announces Candidacy for School Board

Submitted by Nick KatoDear Friends and Neighbors,I am writing to introduce myself to you as I begin my campaign for a seat on the...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.