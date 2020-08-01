Public Art Walking Tour Selfies (video)

The Coronado Public Art Walking Tour Giveaway, which ran for the month of July, will hold its prize giveaway drawing on August 8.

“We had more than 50 participants who took an adventure to public art through the city,” says Public Art Commissioner Brad Willis, and people told us they loved it, “especially during these challenging times.”

- Advertisement -

The random drawing will award some $3,000 from Coronado restaurants and businesses, plus prizes from the city Parks and Recreation. The Walking Tour Giveaway was created to share the new smartphone app created by Coronado resident Joshua Tyler that guides users to more than 70 works of art and shares details about each piece and its artist.

The app can be downloaded onto your from the the App Store. It’s title Coronado Public Art.

- Advertisement -

Video compilation by Visual Storyteller Brad Willis: