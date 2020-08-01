Trending: COVID-19 | Social Justice
Sunday, August 2, 2020

Trending: COVID-19 | Social Justice
CommunityPeopleVideo

Public Art Walking Tour Selfies (video)

By Brad Willis

The Coronado Public Art Walking Tour Giveaway, which ran for the month of July, will hold its prize giveaway drawing on August 8.

“We had more than 50 participants who took an adventure to public art through the city,” says Public Art Commissioner Brad Willis, and people told us they loved it, “especially during these challenging times.”

- Advertisement -

The random drawing will award some $3,000 from Coronado restaurants and businesses, plus prizes from the city Parks and Recreation. The Walking Tour Giveaway was created to share the new smartphone app created by Coronado resident Joshua Tyler that guides users to more than 70 works of art and shares details about each piece and its artist.

The app can be downloaded onto your from the the App Store. It’s title Coronado Public Art.

- Advertisement -

Video compilation by Visual Storyteller Brad Willis:

-----
Do You Value The Coronado Times?
Become a Paid Supporter

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Brad Willis
Brad Willis
Brad Willis is an author and retired network news foreign correspondent who has worked in Afghanistan, Iraq, Africa, Latin America and Asia. He has received national and international awards for compassionate journalism and for his war coverage. Brad is longtime Coronado resident who also Commissioner of Public Art for the City of Coronado. Send news tips or story ideas to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

People

Coronado Junior Woman’s Club Awards Marilyn Foster Scholarships

While the Annual Coronado Junior Woman’s Club Awards Luncheon did not take place due to COVID-19, the club would like to recognize the 2020...
Read more
People

Stan Kirkpatrick: Emerald Keeper of the Month

Lifeguard Captain Sean Carey was pleased to have Stan Kirkpatrick named as the Emerald Keeper of the Month. Carey said, “We call...
Read more
City of Coronado

Whitney Benzian Reflects on City Council Experience

Whitney Benzian will not be running for reelection on the Coronado City Council, describing the difficult decision he has been thinking about for a...
Read more
People

Climbing for a Cause

On August 13th, Morgan Willis plans to climb Mount Saint Helens, an active volcano in Washington that rises to 8,366 feet.In the weeks leading...
Read more
People

Local Voices: 2013 CHS Grad Pursues the American Dream

From Low-Income Housing to College at USC and a Master's in Electrical Engineering: 2013 Coronado High School Grad Pursues the American Dream In some ways,...
Read more
People

Artist Profile: Christopher Slatoff (video)

"Sheltering Wings" by sculptor Christopher Slatoff is a public art piece that sits elegantly in Grand Caribe Shoreline Park in the Coronado Cays, celebrating...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Facemasks (or lack thereof) on Orange Ave (video)

Due to increased outbreaks of COVID-19 in California, Governor Gavin Newsom reissued a statewide order to wear facemasks in public settings. Coronado social media...
Read more
Dining

Garage Buona Forchetta and Young Musician Jake Lyons

14-year old Coronadoan Jake Lyons is launching a career performing music at Garage Buona Forchetta restaurant on Sundays. Visual storyteller Brad Willis has this...
Read more
Education

Protest March in Coronado

Hundreds of Coronado students, parents and community residents gathered today to raise their voices and march in support of racial equality and justice in...
Read more
People

CHS Graduates Take to the Streets (video)

Coronado High School class of 2020 took to the streets this morning for a car parade around town. Congratulations Graduates!!   Visual storyteller Brad Willis shares this...
Read more
People

Coronado High School Students Speak for Change (video)

CHS students in the graduating class of 2020 answer the question, What is one change you would like to see in the world?Visual storyteller...
Read more
Education

Local Voices: Coronado USD Superintendent Karl Mueller

Hundreds of Coronado students, alumni and community residents have launched a petition asking the school district to create a plan to address systematic racism....
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Whitney Antrim Announces Candidacy for School Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Whitney N. Antrim Dear Friends and Neighbors,I am excited to announce my candidacy for a seat on the Coronado Unified School Board. I...
Read more

The High Cost of Free Parking in Coronado

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Ryan Crane“It’s not exactly free parking, but it’s darn close.” These were the words of city staff referring to the unanimous city...
Read more

Strongly Oppose Crown Manor Proposal

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Jim RunnerI have owned 1007 Ocean Blvd, right next door to Crown Manor since 1992, and I most strongly oppose the proposal...
Read more

The Crown Manor Affair

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Andy KoczonThe proposal by Mr. Christopher Bower (owner of Crown Manor) and the Hotel del Coronado (The Hilton Hotels Corporation) to commercialize...
Read more

NEW STORIES

Dining

Bluewater Boathouse Adds Temporary Tent City to Accommodate Outdoor Dining

Known as much for its historical charm as its fresh seafood, steaks and dining over the water, Bluewater Boathouse Seafood Grill will reopen after...
Read more
City of Coronado

Election Season: How to Run for City Council or CUSD Board

Current events are emotionally and politically charged right now. For those who are ready to take action, now is the time. Whether you want...
Read more
City of Coronado

Whitney Benzian Reflects on City Council Experience

Whitney Benzian will not be running for reelection on the Coronado City Council, describing the difficult decision he has been thinking about for a...
Read more
Business

UPDATE: Planning Commission Denies “Crown Manor” Proposal for Overnight Guests & Events

UPDATE July 28, 2020 - The Planning Commission today denied the request for a Major Special Use Permit that would have set in motion...
Read more
Business

Coronado Offers Business-to-Business COVID-19 Education, Monitoring

Coronado entered into a unique agreement in May with local nonprofit Coronado MainStreet to help local businesses comply with San Diego County’s Safe Reopening...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.