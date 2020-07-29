Pet of the Week: Stella, a Black/Mocha Cat for Adoption

Let Your Stars Align with Stella…

Beautiful and vivacious Stella came to the Coronado Animal Care Facility when her family could no longer care for her. This fun loving gal is looking for a new family who will appreciate her spark and her zest for life.

Stella is a real beauty, with a unique mocha-toned coat and dreamy green eyes.

Confident and curious, Stella inspires those around her to relax and enjoy her company.

Stella’s Stats: female, 6 years old, Black/Mocha DMH, spayed, microchip implant, tested negative for FELV & FIV, dewormed, flea preventative applied, adoption fee – $50

Are you looking for a fun and engaging beauty to join you for some star gazing? Please submit the PAWS cat adoption application today! If you have questions, you can email our cat adoption team at catadoptions@pawsofcoronado.org. And please check out Stella’s full profile!