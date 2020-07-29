Trending: COVID-19 | Social Justice
Wednesday, July 29, 2020

Pet of the Week: Stella, a Black/Mocha Cat for Adoption

By PAWS of Coronado

Let Your Stars Align with Stella…

Beautiful and vivacious Stella came to the Coronado Animal Care Facility when her family could no longer care for her. This fun loving gal is looking for a new family who will appreciate her spark and her zest for life.

    Social and sweet, Stella loves to be in the mix with her human friends. She loves a good “conversation!”

  • Stella is a real beauty, with a unique mocha-toned coat and dreamy green eyes.

  • Confident and curious, Stella inspires those around her to relax and enjoy her company.

    Stella is a fun and active cat who will enjoy an interactive family.

Stella’s Stats:  female, 6 years old, Black/Mocha DMH, spayed, microchip implant, tested negative for FELV & FIV, dewormed, flea preventative applied, adoption fee – $50

Are you looking for a fun and engaging beauty to join you for some star gazing?  Please submit the PAWS cat adoption application today!  If you have questions, you can email our cat adoption team at catadoptions@pawsofcoronado.org.   And please check out Stella’s full profile!

PAWS of Coronado
PAWS of Coronadohttp://www.pawsofcoronado.org
PAWS of Coronado was established in 2003. PAWS manages the Coronado Animal Care Facility and cares for the orphaned cats and dogs of Coronado while they find them their forever homes.

