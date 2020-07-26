Trending: COVID-19 | Social Justice
Sunday, July 26, 2020

“Crown Manor” Awaits Planning Commission’s Decision Regarding Overnight Guests & Events

By Coronado Times

Image of “Crown Manor” from Google Maps.

Coronado’s Planning Commission will be meeting this Tuesday, July 28th to decide whether “Crown Manor,” located at 1015 Ocean Blvd, should receive a Major Special Use Permit (MSUP), Parking Plan and Coastal Permit to host overnight guests and events. If approved, the Hotel del Coronado will coordinate and manage the accommodations and events at the property. According to the project description, it could accommodate eight overnight rooms and up to 188 people for events. The City of Coronado (City Staff) has recommended that the Planning Commission approve the request. Public comments on this item must be received by 11am, July 28th. The meeting will take place at 3pm, July 28th (televised meetings can be viewed online here).

The property was constructed in 1902 and was designated as a Historic Resource in 2001 as an example of the Tudor architectural style. The architects were William Sterling Hebbard and Irving Gill. It is located in a Single Family Residential Zone (R-1A).

The below is an excerpt from the Planning Commission Agenda:

(PAGE 4) PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The applicant proposes that overnight accommodations and events be permitted on the historically designated property known as the Crown Manor, located at 1015 Ocean Boulevard, through coordination and management with the Hotel del Coronado. A total of eight overnight rooms would be offered to one lessor, with a total proposed assembly area for events of approximately 10,650 square feet consisting of outdoor space and interior areas on the first floor only, which the applicant is estimating could accommodate up to 188 people, including guests and staff. The second and third floors would be limited to overnight guests. A total of eight parking spaces are provided on the Crown Manor property, with event parking for up to 60 spaces occurring on the Hotel del Coronado property (Attachment 2).

RECOMMENDATION: That the Planning Commission adopt a resolution recommending approval of a Major Special Use Permit (MSUP), Parking Plan and Coastal Permit to the City Council.

(PAGE 6) Conclusion
Historically designated properties are a key component of Coronado’s character and the CMC recognizes that by allowing them to obtain a MSUP that will allow these properties to be maintained for everyone to enjoy. Staff believes the conditions of approval proposed for the project would limit potential impacts to adjacent properties, including the conditions requiring coordination and affiliation with the Hotel del Coronado. Therefore, staff recommends that the Planning Commission recommend approval of the MSUP, Parking Plan, and Coastal Permit to the City Council with the conditions of approval listed in the attached resolution.  (View the entire agenda here.)

To share your comment with the Planning Commission, you must submit it prior to 11am on Tuesday, July 28th:  Submit Your Comment

Location of “Crown Manor”, courtesy of Google Maps.

In 2018, The Coronado Times covered the history of “Crown Manor.” At one time, the property was owned by Larry Lawrence, former owner of the Hotel del Coronado. Last March, it was listed for $25,000,000, but has since been removed and is no longer for sale.

Look Inside Crown Manor:

-----
