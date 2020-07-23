Trending: COVID-19 | Social Justice
Friday, July 24, 2020

Trending: COVID-19 | Social Justice
CommunityCommunity News

Taking Your Makeup Miraculously Nude for a Stay-at-Home Summer

Promoted partner content from Miracles & More.

By Promoted Partner

Even though many areas across the county have been re-opening, many of us are either still under stay-at-home orders or facing new lockdowns in the face of rising case numbers. This has meant a stay-at-home summer for many and the replacing of vacations with stay-cations.

While we may have enjoyed the break from heading in to the office early in our home stays, trading out our heels, blouses, and skirts for slippers and our comfiest pajamas, and a full face of makeup for bare face beauty, more and more, we are longing for a sense of normalcy in our lives.

- Advertisement -

And, according to the experts, one of the easiest ways to grab a little normal, as well as a shot of confidence, in your day-to-day, is to get back to your pre-pandemic routine. This means changing out of those PJ’s (even if shorts become your go-to) and applying a few simple sweeps of makeup each morning.

That’s why we asked the team of professionals at Miracles & More, a clean, natural skincare and makeup boutique beauty company what their favorite look is for elevating a stay-at-home summer.

And, their advice was to go nude!

- Advertisement -

No, we’re not talking about ditching your duds, but instead embracing a nude makeup look that has you looking like you every day only perfected, summer-ready, and simply flawless with six simple steps.

Miracles and More Nude Summer Makeup

- Advertisement -

#1- Primer

Before applying foundation, the Miracles & More beauty team recommends sweeping primer across your skin. It not only creates a smooth base for your makeup, it quickly diminishes the appearance of pores, fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven skin tone. To top it off, using a primer helps you to get away with less foundation – a big bonus during these hot summer days.

#2 – Foundation

Next, apply a flawless foundation. It’s best to choose one that’s water-based and offers light to medium coverage for the summer months. The Miracles & More beauty experts also recommend choosing a foundation that is infused with antioxidants since the summer sun can mean free radical damage and those antioxidants come in handy to keep skin healthy and vibrant.

#3 – Eyeshadow

Give your eyes a subtle pop with a neutral to nude shade such as a softly shimmering, elegant milk chocolate with the tiniest hint of mauve. Or, go with a lightly shimmering, golden brown, reminiscent of the glittering sand.

#4 – Mascara

To complete your stay-at-home eye look, simply swipe on a coat or two of mascara. In order to look flawless all day even if you have sensitive eyes, Miracles & More beauty maestros say to go with an extreme length, water-resistant mascara, with no plastics or sealers.

#5 – Blush

When it’s time to highlight those cheekbones, the best way to go nude this summer is with a delicately pink and elegantly glowing shade. With just the faintest hint of a blush, it’s perfect for everyone who’s ready to let their natural, innate beauty shine through and show the world their perfection.

#6 – Lipgloss

Finally, amp up your lips with a 3D volumizing lip gloss in a pinky mauve in order to match your natural lip color, while taking it up a notch.

Making flawless look easy

So, embrace your time at home. From day-to-day to stay-cation fabulous, a nude makeup look will have you looking and feeling your best.

And, if you want to make looking flawless easy, check out the Nude Summer Look Bundle from Miracles & More, with all you need to go miraculously nude.

 

 

-----
Do You Value The Coronado Times?
Become a Paid Supporter

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Promoted Partner

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

5 Things You Should Know About Divorce and the Military

By Jeanne W. Murray 1)  Knowing Where to File Can Be Difficult. Military people may have several places that they call home – a home...
Read more
Community News

Book Bundle Service at the Coronado Library

Do you miss browsing the library shelves? Are you stuck in a reading rut and looking to try some new authors or learn something...
Read more
Community News

New Service at Coronado Library: Ask a Librarian

Do you have a question for us? Ask us now! Librarians are available to help with your inquiries, questions and research. While the building is closed,...
Read more
Community News

County COVID-19 Deaths Surpass 500, Cases Over 25K

A record number of COVID-19 deaths were reported in San Diego, bringing the region’s total to 505, the County Health and Human Services Agency...
Read more
Community News

Pet of the Week: Banjo, a Tabby Cat for Adoption

Complete your Band with a Little Banjo... Handsome Banjo came to the Coronado Animal Care Facility when he and several other cats were found in...
Read more
Community News

A Message from Coronado’s Mayor Richard Bailey

This is a quick message to everyone in our community. And I specifically want to emphasize the word "community" because, especially lately, our tight...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Business

Choosing a Window Cleaner in Coronado: New Era Helps You See a Brighter World

Having your windows cleaned is a necessity for those who desire to maintain a shiny and clear appearance. It also helps to maintain your...
Read more
Community News

Why Peptides Should Be Part of Your Skincare Routine

If peptides aren’t part of your skincare routine already, you could be missing out on some big benefits. In fact, while many people have...
Read more
Business

Coronado Bliss Salon is Open and Committed to Guest Safety

At Coronado Bliss, we are committed to your safety and wellness throughout your entire experience with us! Here are some of the extra precautions...
Read more
Business

Liberty Call Distilling Looks Forward to Fully Opening Dining Room, Bar and Patio in Barrio Logan

What does a new restaurant on the verge of opening do when a pandemic strikes? That has been the question facing Liberty Call Distilling...
Read more
Community News

Five Steps to Say Bye-Bye to Pimples and Hello to Healthy, Clear, Radiant Skin

We all want clear skin. Yet, hormones, daily exposure to pollution, and the constant bombardment of other pore-clogging dirt, dead skin cells, and toxic...
Read more
Dining

The Henry Coronado: Cinco de Mayo #TacoTuesday Family Pack

May 5, 2020 is Cinco de Mayo and #TacoTuesday at The Henry Coronado. Call 619-762-1022 or order online to pre-order your Family Pack.$50...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Whoever Runs On a Law and Order Platform in November Will Win

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Mary ScyocurkaOn May 4th an 18 year old Coronado High School student was robbed on Orange Avenue. He was selling a gold chain...
Read more

There Are No Easy Answers, But Coronado Goes Above and Beyond

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Richard Bailey, Mayor, City of CoronadoSometimes there are no easy answers, especially during a once every hundred years pandemic.On July 13, confronted...
Read more

Casey Tanaka Announces Candidacy for City Council

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Casey Tanaka From March through to the present, I have gone into my classroom on most every weekday to stay sharp on future...
Read more

I am Conflicted About How and When to Reopen Public Schools

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Casey TanakaI am conflicted about how and when to reopen public schools. I cannot help but notice that stores like Vons and...
Read more

NEW STORIES

People

Local Voices: 2013 CHS Grad Pursues the American Dream

From Low-Income Housing to College at USC and a Master's in Electrical Engineering: 2013 Coronado High School Grad Pursues the American Dream In some ways,...
Read more
Business

Coronado Offers Business-to-Business COVID-19 Education, Monitoring

Coronado entered into a unique agreement in May with local nonprofit Coronado MainStreet to help local businesses comply with San Diego County’s Safe Reopening...
Read more
Business

Coronado Retirement Village Reacts Swiftly to Any Positive COVID-19 Tests

Coronado Retirement Village is a family owned and operated facility that is "very proud to offer a loving and caring environment that feels like...
Read more
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (June 15 through July 2)

Crimes: 7/2/20: Burglary of the First Degree near 100 block of Acacia WayUnknown suspect entered the victim's attached garage via an exterior bathroom, while victim...
Read more
People

Artist Profile: Christopher Slatoff (video)

"Sheltering Wings" by sculptor Christopher Slatoff is a public art piece that sits elegantly in Grand Caribe Shoreline Park in the Coronado Cays, celebrating...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.