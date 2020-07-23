Taking Your Makeup Miraculously Nude for a Stay-at-Home Summer

Even though many areas across the county have been re-opening, many of us are either still under stay-at-home orders or facing new lockdowns in the face of rising case numbers. This has meant a stay-at-home summer for many and the replacing of vacations with stay-cations.

While we may have enjoyed the break from heading in to the office early in our home stays, trading out our heels, blouses, and skirts for slippers and our comfiest pajamas, and a full face of makeup for bare face beauty, more and more, we are longing for a sense of normalcy in our lives.

And, according to the experts, one of the easiest ways to grab a little normal, as well as a shot of confidence, in your day-to-day, is to get back to your pre-pandemic routine. This means changing out of those PJ’s (even if shorts become your go-to) and applying a few simple sweeps of makeup each morning.

That’s why we asked the team of professionals at Miracles & More, a clean, natural skincare and makeup boutique beauty company what their favorite look is for elevating a stay-at-home summer.

And, their advice was to go nude!

No, we’re not talking about ditching your duds, but instead embracing a nude makeup look that has you looking like you every day only perfected, summer-ready, and simply flawless with six simple steps.

#1- Primer

Before applying foundation, the Miracles & More beauty team recommends sweeping primer across your skin. It not only creates a smooth base for your makeup, it quickly diminishes the appearance of pores, fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven skin tone. To top it off, using a primer helps you to get away with less foundation – a big bonus during these hot summer days.

#2 – Foundation

Next, apply a flawless foundation. It’s best to choose one that’s water-based and offers light to medium coverage for the summer months. The Miracles & More beauty experts also recommend choosing a foundation that is infused with antioxidants since the summer sun can mean free radical damage and those antioxidants come in handy to keep skin healthy and vibrant.

#3 – Eyeshadow

Give your eyes a subtle pop with a neutral to nude shade such as a softly shimmering, elegant milk chocolate with the tiniest hint of mauve. Or, go with a lightly shimmering, golden brown, reminiscent of the glittering sand.

#4 – Mascara

To complete your stay-at-home eye look, simply swipe on a coat or two of mascara. In order to look flawless all day even if you have sensitive eyes, Miracles & More beauty maestros say to go with an extreme length, water-resistant mascara, with no plastics or sealers.

#5 – Blush

When it’s time to highlight those cheekbones, the best way to go nude this summer is with a delicately pink and elegantly glowing shade. With just the faintest hint of a blush, it’s perfect for everyone who’s ready to let their natural, innate beauty shine through and show the world their perfection.

#6 – Lipgloss

Finally, amp up your lips with a 3D volumizing lip gloss in a pinky mauve in order to match your natural lip color, while taking it up a notch.

Making flawless look easy

So, embrace your time at home. From day-to-day to stay-cation fabulous, a nude makeup look will have you looking and feeling your best.

And, if you want to make looking flawless easy, check out the Nude Summer Look Bundle from Miracles & More, with all you need to go miraculously nude.