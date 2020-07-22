Pet of the Week: Banjo, a Tabby Cat for Adoption

Complete your Band with a Little Banjo…
Handsome Banjo came to the Coronado Animal Care Facility when he and several other cats were found in a box. This charming guy is ready to add some fun tunes and love ballads to your life.
Sweet and affectionate, Banjo is happy to love on his human friends once he gets to know them.
Banjo also has a fun, playful side once he warms up to new people.
Banjo’s most striking feature is the color of his beautiful copper eyes. He is a handsome fellow!
At one year old, Banjo is the perfect age to start a new life with his forever family.
Banjo’s Stats: male, 1 year old, Black/Brown/White Tabby DMH, neutered, microchip implant, tested negative for FELV & FIV, dewormed, flea preventative applied, adoption fee – $50
Are you looking for a fun and affectionate fellow to join your band? Please submit the PAWS cat adoption application today! If you have questions, you can email our cat adoption team at catadoptions@pawsofcoronado.org. And please check out Banjo’s full profile!
Do You Value The Coronado Times?
Become a Paid Supporter