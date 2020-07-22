Trending: COVID-19 | Social Justice
Wednesday, July 22, 2020

Trending: COVID-19 | Social Justice
CommunityCommunity News

Pet of the Week: Banjo, a Tabby Cat for Adoption

By PAWS of Coronado

Complete your Band with a Little Banjo…

Handsome Banjo came to the Coronado Animal Care Facility when he and several other cats were found in a box. This charming guy is ready to add some fun tunes and love ballads to your life.

  • - Advertisement -

    Sweet and affectionate, Banjo is happy to love on his human friends once he gets to know them.

  • Banjo also has a fun, playful side once he warms up to new people.

  • Banjo’s most striking feature is the color of his beautiful copper eyes. He is a handsome fellow!

  • - Advertisement -

    At one year old, Banjo is the perfect age to start a new life with his forever family.

Banjo’s Stats:  male, 1 year old, Black/Brown/White Tabby DMH, neutered, microchip implant, tested negative for FELV & FIV, dewormed, flea preventative applied, adoption fee – $50

- Advertisement -

Are you looking for a fun and affectionate fellow to join your band? Please submit the PAWS cat adoption application today!  If you have questions, you can email our cat adoption team at catadoptions@pawsofcoronado.org.   And please check out Banjo’s full profile!

-----
Do You Value The Coronado Times?
Become a Paid Supporter

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

PAWS of Coronado
PAWS of Coronadohttp://www.pawsofcoronado.org
PAWS of Coronado was established in 2003. PAWS manages the Coronado Animal Care Facility and cares for the orphaned cats and dogs of Coronado while they find them their forever homes.

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

A Message from Coronado’s Mayor Richard Bailey

This is a quick message to everyone in our community. And I specifically want to emphasize the word "community" because, especially lately, our tight...
Read more
Business

Coronado Retirement Village Reacts Swiftly to Any Positive COVID-19 Tests

Coronado Retirement Village is a family owned and operated facility that is "very proud to offer a loving and caring environment that feels like...
Read more
Community News

Tracking COVID-19: 102 Total Coronado Cases Since March – Plus San Diego Stats

The 102 Coronado cases are cumulative since March 2020 and these reported cases are split between Coronado residential zip code (92118) and Navy zip...
Read more
Community News

Do You Know What To Do To Get Off State Watchlist?

On July 3, San Diego County was placed on the state’s Monitoring List after the region’s case rate went above 100 positive cases per every...
Read more
Community News

Sodexo at Sharp HealthCare Launches New Nourish Menu for Patients at Sharp Coronado Hospital

Sharp Coronado Hospital is excited to be the first hospital in the Sharp HealthCare system to launch a new menu for patients this summer....
Read more
Community News

“Dive into Discovery” Summer Reading Program

Have you registered for our “Dive into Discovery” Summer Reading Program at Coronado.beanstack.org? It may look a little different this year, but Summer Reading is...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

2020 Coronado Canine Mayoral Election – Final Results!

The 2020 Coronado Canine Mayoral Election has concluded. And what an election it was! Votes came in until the very last minute, bringing the...
Read more
Community News

Will Hudson Run Away with The Lead?

The polls are heating up! Voting for the 2020 Coronado Canine Mayoral Election began on April 1st and continues until Sunday, May 31st. Hudson...
Read more
Community News

Pet of the Week: Aria, a Mixed Breed for Adoption

Let Your Life Hit the High Notes with This Aria... Aria is a sweet and sporty girl who came to the Coronado Animal Care Facility...
Read more
Community News

PAWS Cat & Dog Adoption Update!

In response to recent direction from our Governor and City officials relative to COVID-19 restrictions, PAWS of Coronado has evaluated the best way to...
Read more
Community News

In Memory of Coronado Mayoral Caninedidate Henry

Some canine friends just stand out as being good neighbors. Handsome and friendly Henry always took the time to greet passersby at his front...
Read more
Community News

PAWS Helping Paws (COVID-19 Support)

PAWS Helping Paws is a program that PAWS of Coronado is providing to support our community pet owners during the COVID-19 outbreak in the event...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Whoever Runs On a Law and Order Platform in November Will Win

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Mary ScyocurkaOn May 4th an 18 year old Coronado High School student was robbed on Orange Avenue. He was selling a gold chain...
Read more

There Are No Easy Answers, But Coronado Goes Above and Beyond

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Richard Bailey, Mayor, City of CoronadoSometimes there are no easy answers, especially during a once every hundred years pandemic.On July 13, confronted...
Read more

Casey Tanaka Announces Candidacy for City Council

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Casey Tanaka From March through to the present, I have gone into my classroom on most every weekday to stay sharp on future...
Read more

I am Conflicted About How and When to Reopen Public Schools

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Casey TanakaI am conflicted about how and when to reopen public schools. I cannot help but notice that stores like Vons and...
Read more

NEW STORIES

People

Local Voices: 2013 CHS Grad Pursues the American Dream

From Low-Income Housing to College at USC and a Masters in Electrical Engineering: 2013 Coronado High School Grad Pursues the American Dream In some ways,...
Read more
Business

Coronado Offers Business-to-Business COVID-19 Education, Monitoring

Coronado entered into a unique agreement in May with local nonprofit Coronado MainStreet to help local businesses comply with San Diego County’s Safe Reopening...
Read more
Business

Coronado Retirement Village Reacts Swiftly to Any Positive COVID-19 Tests

Coronado Retirement Village is a family owned and operated facility that is "very proud to offer a loving and caring environment that feels like...
Read more
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (June 15 through July 2)

Crimes: 7/2/20: Burglary of the First Degree near 100 block of Acacia WayUnknown suspect entered the victim's attached garage via an exterior bathroom, while victim...
Read more
People

Artist Profile: Christopher Slatoff (video)

"Sheltering Wings" by sculptor Christopher Slatoff is a public art piece that sits elegantly in Grand Caribe Shoreline Park in the Coronado Cays, celebrating...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.