Trending: COVID-19 | Social Justice
Saturday, July 18, 2020

Trending: COVID-19 | Social Justice
CommunityPeopleVideo

Artist Profile: Christopher Slatoff (video)

By Brad Willis

“Sheltering Wings” by sculptor Christopher Slatoff is a public art piece that sits elegantly in Grand Caribe Shoreline Park in the Coronado Cays, celebrating the beauty of nature while symbolizing the idea of preserving the fragile natural environment. Its two blue herons, the larger sheltering the smaller one, is also a tribute to these rare and beautiful birds who can often be seen feeding and resting on Grand Caribe Isle.

Visual storyteller Brad Willis interviews Christopher, who currently teaches at Art Center Collage of Design in Pasadena, and lectures and teaches workshops at the Getty Center and the Getty Villa. He is Sculpture Chairman of the California Art Club and Artist in Residence at Fuller Theological Seminary. In the summers he teaches in Orvieto, Italy as part of Fuller’s Art and Theology Master’s Program. Slatoff is also committed to art education for underserved communities.

- Advertisement -

 

-----
Do You Value The Coronado Times?
Become a Paid Supporter

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Brad Willis
Brad Willis
Brad Willis is an author and retired network news foreign correspondent who has worked in Afghanistan, Iraq, Africa, Latin America and Asia. He has received national and international awards for compassionate journalism and for his war coverage. Brad is longtime Coronado resident who also Commissioner of Public Art for the City of Coronado. Send news tips or story ideas to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Meals on Wheels Coronado: Service With a Smile

Coronado residents Rose and Sam Benedict, shown in the photo, along with a team of volunteers, have been serving meals and checking on the...
Read more
Business

Soroptimist Offers Gratitude for Local Support

Soroptimist International of Coronado gratefully acknowledges Coronado businesses, Partners in Giving and Soroptimist Donors for their valuable support during this past year. Funds raised...
Read more
Community News

Video: Navy Leap Frogs Parachute into Coronado

The Coronado Fourth of July Parade Committee and the Navy Leap Frogs brought some Independence Day thrills to Glorietta Bay with these "on-the-spot" landings...
Read more
People

CPD’s First Female Motor Officer Shines as Tough Example

The Coronado Police Department recently congratulated its first female motorcycle officer, or motor officer, after Samantha Gearlds trained for several months and passed a...
Read more
Community News

Marvin Heinze Encourages Us to “Mask Up Coronado”

Coronado City Council member Marvin Heinze speaks about the very contagious coronavirus and how covering our face is one way we can help protect...
Read more
People

Undercover Philanthropist Donna Salof Awarded Key to the City at Feast and Fareway

It’s not every day that you’re given a key to the city by the Mayor of Coronado. Just ask Donna Salof, who turned 70...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Dining

Garage Buona Forchetta and Young Musician Jake Lyons

14-year old Coronadoan Jake Lyons is launching a career performing music at Garage Buona Forchetta restaurant on Sundays. Visual storyteller Brad Willis has this...
Read more
Education

Protest March in Coronado

Hundreds of Coronado students, parents and community residents gathered today to raise their voices and march in support of racial equality and justice in...
Read more
People

CHS Graduates Take to the Streets (video)

Coronado High School class of 2020 took to the streets this morning for a car parade around town. Congratulations Graduates!!   Visual storyteller Brad Willis shares this...
Read more
People

Coronado High School Students Speak for Change (video)

CHS students in the graduating class of 2020 answer the question, What is one change you would like to see in the world?Visual storyteller...
Read more
Education

Local Voices: Coronado USD Superintendent Karl Mueller

Hundreds of Coronado students, alumni and community residents have launched a petition asking the school district to create a plan to address systematic racism....
Read more
People

Local Voices: Ready to See Change in Coronado (video)

Coronado students and parents gathered in Spreckels Park on Sunday to discuss racial justice as protesters continued to raise their voices as well.Visual Storyteller...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
1892 Gaslamp Mystery & Hotel Ghost
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Casey Tanaka Announces Candidacy for City Council

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Casey Tanaka From March through to the present, I have gone into my classroom on most every weekday to stay sharp on future...
Read more

I am Conflicted About How and When to Reopen Public Schools

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Casey TanakaI am conflicted about how and when to reopen public schools. I cannot help but notice that stores like Vons and...
Read more

Il Fornaio Allowed to Take HALF the Bay Path in Front of Their Building?

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Mike BarnesThe other day as I walked towards the Ferry Landing, I noticed that Il Fornaio had been allowed to put small...
Read more

The Devastating Impact COVID-19 Has Had On My Life

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Michelle TalleyI'm writing with intentions to share insight into the one of many lives that have been heavily impacted by Covid. I'm...
Read more

NEW STORIES

Education

Governor Lays Out Back to School Plans

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced his plan for learning and safe schools ahead of the 2020–2021 school year, as the California Department...
Read more
Business

City Council Approves Temporary Outdoor Space Use to Help Businesses

Four motions were voted on at the Special City Council meeting held July 16, with Councilmember Benzian absent.The first motion unanimously approved was for...
Read more
Military

Stability Concerns Add Challenges for Firefighters Aboard USS Bonhomme Richard

UPDATED July 16, 1:00pm - In a statement Thursday afternoon, Rear Admiral Philip E. Sobeck Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group Three shared: After four days of...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Casey Tanaka Announces Candidacy for City Council

Submitted by Casey Tanaka From March through to the present, I have gone into my classroom on most every weekday to stay sharp on future...
Read more
Community News

California Sets New Coronavirus Testing Guidelines

As the nation grapples with growing demands for coronavirus testing, renewing shortages and delays in results, California is setting new guidelines for who gets...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.