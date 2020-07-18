Artist Profile: Christopher Slatoff (video)

“Sheltering Wings” by sculptor Christopher Slatoff is a public art piece that sits elegantly in Grand Caribe Shoreline Park in the Coronado Cays, celebrating the beauty of nature while symbolizing the idea of preserving the fragile natural environment. Its two blue herons, the larger sheltering the smaller one, is also a tribute to these rare and beautiful birds who can often be seen feeding and resting on Grand Caribe Isle.

Visual storyteller Brad Willis interviews Christopher, who currently teaches at Art Center Collage of Design in Pasadena, and lectures and teaches workshops at the Getty Center and the Getty Villa. He is Sculpture Chairman of the California Art Club and Artist in Residence at Fuller Theological Seminary. In the summers he teaches in Orvieto, Italy as part of Fuller’s Art and Theology Master’s Program. Slatoff is also committed to art education for underserved communities.

