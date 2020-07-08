Pet of the Week: Wyatt, a Lab Retriever Mix for Adoption

Marshall in a New Chapter of Your Life with Wyatt!

Fun and handsome Wyatt came to the Coronado Animal Care Facility when he was found outside our shelter. Wyatt is a playful and affectionate guy who is looking for a fun and active family to take him along on all of life’s adventures.

Wyatt also has an affectionate side, and loves getting pets and snuggling with his human buddies.

Wyatt is learning some great skills while at PAWS, including how to walk nicely on leash.

Wyatt’s Stats: Yellow Labrador Retriever Mix, male, DOB: December 2018 (18 months), 56 pounds, shots up to date, neutered, micro chipped, adoption fee $125

Are you looking for a fun and active buddy to round out your pack? Submit an online adoption application for Wyatt today! If you have any questions, please email us at dogadoptions@pawsofcoronado.org. And please check out Wyatt’s full profile!