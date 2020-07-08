Trending: COVID-19 | Social Justice
Pet of the Week: Wyatt, a Lab Retriever Mix for Adoption

By PAWS of Coronado

Marshall in a New Chapter of Your Life with Wyatt!

Fun and handsome Wyatt came to the Coronado Animal Care Facility when he was found outside our shelter. Wyatt is a playful and affectionate guy who is looking for a fun and active family to take him along on all of life’s adventures.

    Young and athletic, Wyatt is looking for a family who will match his energy level and his love of activities, including chase and fetch.

  • Wyatt also has an affectionate side, and loves getting pets and snuggling with his human buddies.

  • Wyatt is learning some great skills while at PAWS, including how to walk nicely on leash.

    At 18 months old, Wyatt is the perfect age to start his forever life with his new family.

Wyatt’s Stats: Yellow Labrador Retriever Mix, male, DOB:  December 2018 (18 months), 56 pounds, shots up to date, neutered, micro chipped, adoption fee $125

Are you looking for a fun and active buddy to round out your pack?  Submit an online adoption application for Wyatt today!  If you have any questions, please email us at dogadoptions@pawsofcoronado.org.  And please check out Wyatt’s full profile!

-----
PAWS of Coronado
PAWS of Coronadohttp://www.pawsofcoronado.org
PAWS of Coronado was established in 2003. PAWS manages the Coronado Animal Care Facility and cares for the orphaned cats and dogs of Coronado while they find them their forever homes.

