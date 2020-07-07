Fair Trade Decor Plans Temporary Closure Due to COVID-19

Dear loyal customers,

In an abundance of caution and concern for the rapid increase of COVID-19 cases in San Diego County, we are temporarily closing our retail space to protect our customers, community, employees and their families.

We are rolling back our services to online and telephone orders only, which will be available for shipping, curbside pickup or local delivery by appointment. Please call Elizabeth at 619-675-0072 for assistance or to place an order.

All of us at Fair Trade Décor, wish you the best of health and safety as we work together to stop the spread of Coronavirus. We look forward to seeing you again as soon as possible. Thanks for your support!