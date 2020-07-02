Throwback Thursday: 1995 Coronado 4th of July Parade (video)

Many thanks to CBS 8 San Diego for alerting The Coronado Times to this “flashback video” that features Coronado!

Here is the description of the above video:

In Coronado, News 8’s Chris Saunders found a Fourth of July celebration “as American as apple pie” and “Uncle Sam” in 1995. The city’s annual Independence Day Parade brought out locals and visitors waving flags and donning red, white and blue early in the day. Families lined Orange Avenue to catch that year’s parade with contingents including marching military members, classic cars, and festive floats.

Recognize yourself or anyone else? If so, be sure to share this post on social media and tag them (or yourself)!

