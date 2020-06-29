Music, Melodies and Making Memories Camp – Summer 2020

- Advertisement -

The Coronado Recreation and Golf Services Department is offering a music camp the week of July 6 – 10 this summer designed especially for children ages six to nine years. In this new camp, participants will play percussion instruments to learn how to keep a steady beat and to develop a love for chords and melodies overall.

Led by Lisa Solis of Music with Miss Lisa, the Music, Melodies and Making Memories Camp will develop your child’s life-long appreciation of music as they sing, sway, play and dance to tunes. Lisa has over ten years of experience teaching music to children six months to 16 years of age in Coronado and throughout San Diego County. Lisa has trained to educate young people in music, which has led her to teach more than 500 children each year! Her camps and classes are joyful and educational. Participants will burst with excitement as they emerge with the confidence of a trained musician upon completing this camp.

The Music, Melodies and Making Memories Camp is open to six to nine year olds, it is held Monday – Friday, July 6-10 from 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at the Coronado Community Center. Camp is $225 for Coronado residents, $235 for nonresidents. Register today for this exciting new camp online at www.coronado.ca.us/register or call Recreation and Golf Services at (619) 522-7342.