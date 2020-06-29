Trending: COVID-19 | Social Justice
Tuesday, June 30, 2020

Trending: COVID-19 | Social Justice
BusinessCommunityCommunity NewsEntertainmentDining

Bars, Breweries, Wineries to Close Again in San Diego County

By Managing Editor
- Advertisement -

San Diego region bars, wineries and breweries without a license to serve food will need to close to prevent community outbreaks of COVID-19 and the spread of the virus, the County Health and Human Services Agency announced today.

Starting July 1, these establishments must close their doors until further notice.

- Advertisement -

For those businesses with a food license, they can only serve food to customers seated at a table and alcohol can only be consumed while those patrons are eating.

The County will not consider further reopenings of any businesses or activities, including the bars, breweries and wineries, earlier than Aug. 1 to further slow the spread of COVID-19.

- Advertisement -

The decision was made given the number of outbreaks being identified in the region and the increasing number of cases and hospitalizations reported recently.

Nearly 500 cases of COVID-19 were reported in the County June 28, the highest total since the pandemic began.

Cases are being identified in a variety of settings, but recent outbreaks have been linked to bars, restaurants and private residences.

A growing number of cases are being identified in young people, especially those between the ages of 20 and 29. At the end of April, 15% of all cases reported were in people in that age range. Now, that percentage has increased to 22%.

“It’s obvious that more young people are going out and not following the public health guidance. That’s why we’re seeing more community outbreaks,” said Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “They are going to bars, restaurants and having house parties and not wearing a mask or maintaining physical distance.”

Another group showing increasing percentages are those 10 to 19 years old. That percentage has risen from 2.4% in late April to almost 6% currently.

Image: County of San Diego

“People are going out in larger numbers and interacting with people outside their household,” Wooten said. “While younger people have less severe symptoms from COVID-19, it’s important to note that they could be spreading the virus to others who are more vulnerable.”

For people in their 30s, the percentage of positive cases has remained steady, and in older demographics the percentage has been steadily decreasing.

“Older people are heeding the public health advice and staying away from crowded places to avoid getting the virus,” Wooten said.

Image: County of San Diego

Your Actions Can Save Lives

The best way to prevent getting COVID-19 is to follow the public health guidance being issued by state and local health officials.

“Our actions have power and can save lives,” Wooten said.

San Diegans must do the following to protect themselves and the public’s health and keep other sectors of the economy from being closed:

  • Practice good hand hygiene and sanitation
  • Keep six feet apart
  • Wear a face covering
  • Avoid crowded places
  • Stay home if they are sick

COVID-19 Tests, Cases and Deaths

Community Outbreaks:

  • In the past seven days, seven community outbreaks were identified; two new outbreaks were identified June 28 at two local restaurants.
  • The number of community outbreaks hits the trigger of seven in seven days.

Testing:

  • 6,908 tests were reported to the County June 28 and 7% were positive new cases.
  • The 14-day rolling average percentage of positive tests is 4.1%.

Cases:

  • A record 498 new cases were reported in San Diego County for a total of 13,832.
  • 1,754 or 12.7% of cases have required hospitalization.
  • 481 or 3.5% of all cases and 27.4% of hospitalized cases had to be admitted to an intensive care unit.

Deaths:

  • No new COVID-19 deaths were reported. The region’s total remains at 361.

 

-----
Do You Value The Coronado Times?
Become a Paid Supporter

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.”Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Tracking COVID-19: 47 Coronado Cases – Plus San Diego Stats

Additional graphs and information can be found at this link which is updated regularly: https://coronadotimes.com/news/2020/03/22/san-diego-coronavirus-covid-19-cases-by-city-age-and-gender/
Read more
Community News

19 California Counties on Watch List for Increased COVID-19 Restrictions

With the July 4 holiday weekend only days away, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Monday that 19 counties home to 72% of the...
Read more
Community News

Free Virtual Osher Lecture from the John D. Spreckels Center through July 5

Each week the John D. Spreckels Center is hosting a free virtual Lecture through a continued partnership with UC San Diego’s Osher Lifelong Learning...
Read more
Community News

Recreation and Golf Services Dance Camps for Summer 2020

This summer Coronado Recreation and Golf Services is offering seven different dance camps!The “Cheer and Dance Camps” are the perfect to place to...
Read more
Community News

Music, Melodies and Making Memories Camp – Summer 2020

The Coronado Recreation and Golf Services Department is offering a music camp the week of July 6 - 10 this summer designed especially for...
Read more
Community News

California Counties Reverse Reopening Plans Amid COVID-19 Spike

As COVID-19 cases in California surged past 200,000 and statewide hospitalizations continued to set all-time highs every day this week, Gov. Gavin Newsom started...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

City of Coronado

City Manager’s Weekly Update – June 26, 2020

The City is planning a Fourth of July mask giveaway. Find out what is planned in the latest edition of the City Manager's Weekly...
Read more
City of Coronado

Mask Up! Coronado Plans Face Covering Giveaway

The City of Coronado will give away 1,500 reusable face masks with the City logo to raise awareness about the importance of facial coverings.Coronado...
Read more
People

Coronado Grad Surprised with Cox Charities Scholarship

June 24, 2020 – It was a day of anticipation as Cox Charities Advisory Board members signed onto a video call to surprise high...
Read more
Community News

Coronado Public Art Walking Tour Giveaway

The Coronado Public Art Walking Tour Giveaway, created by Commissioner of Public Art Brad Willis, launches July 1st to celebrate the release of a...
Read more
Education

Navy Region Southwest and CUSD Agree on Lease Terms for Child Development Center

On Monday, June 22nd, a lease agreement was finalized between the Coronado Unified School District (CUSD) and the United States of America, acting by...
Read more
Community News

Face Masks in Coronado – What are the Rules?

A summer surge of visitors has arrived in Coronado, the weekends are crowded on Orange Avenue, and most residents are happy to be out...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
1892 Gaslamp Mystery & Hotel Ghost
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Chief Kaye’s Compassion and Kind Actions Stand Out

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Carolyn RogersonWe never know when a dire emergency will strike our lives. When such a crisis confronted Coronado visitors Mike and Jan...
Read more

Congratulations Coronado High School Class of 2020

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Gene Thomas GomulkaOne should not be surprised that the San Diego County Health Department issued a cease and desist order in regard...
Read more

Acting on Our Principles

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Jim DeBelloWhile the soaring SpaceX launch this weekend lifted our spirits and re-ignited our faith to achieve greatness, we are brought back...
Read more

I See Your Colors

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Rebekah KobsAs the world is aching right now I know each family is trying to process things in their own way. For...
Read more

NEW STORIES

Community News

19 California Counties on Watch List for Increased COVID-19 Restrictions

With the July 4 holiday weekend only days away, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Monday that 19 counties home to 72% of the...
Read more
Business

Blue Jeans and Bikinis Reopens with Revamped Style

Blue Jeans and Bikinis has been part of the Coronado community since 2010. The store moved from Adella Avenue to its current location at...
Read more
Business

Penny Rothschild and Emerald C Gallery Exude Creative Energy

An eclectic, creative space, with coastal vibe art, showcasing all mediums, is how Penny Rothschild describes Emerald C Gallery. Originally from Tulsa, Oklahoma, Penny...
Read more
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (June 3 through June 18)

Crimes:6/18/20: Malicious Mischief/Vandalism (Misdemeanor) near 800 block of Orange AvenueGraffiti was found in the alley.6/18/20: Malicious Mischief/Vandalism (Misdemeanor) near 700 block of Orange AvenueUnknown...
Read more
Dining

Blue Bridge Hospitality Restaurants Embrace the Future of Dining

Coronado resident David Spatafore didn’t grow up dreaming of owning one restaurant, let alone running a diverse collection of eateries, but he was drawn...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.