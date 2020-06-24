Pet of the Week: Periwinkle, a Dilute Blue Tortoiseshell for Adoption

Give Your Life Some Twinkle with Periwinkle…

Beautiful Periwinkle was brought to the Coronado Animal Care Facility when she was found as a stray in Tidelands Park. This sweet and shy girl deserves a second chance with a forever family who will appreciate her mellow demeanor and shower her with love.

Periwinkle is a real beauty with a blue cream coat and alluring green eyes. She is a looker!

Although initially a little shy, Periwinkle comes out of her shell with a little patience.

At one year old, Periwinkle hasn’t seen much of the world and would love a new family who could show her the ropes and provide her with a calm environment in which to thrive.

Periwinkle has a playful side and would appreciate a family who will interact with her through pets and play.

Periwinkle’s Stats: Female, 1 year old, Dilute BlueTortoiseshell , Spayed, Microchip Implant, Tested Negative for FELV & FIV, Dewormed, Flea Preventative Applied, Adoption Fee – $50

Are you looking for a sweet girl who will keep you from feeling blue? Please submit the PAWS cat adoption application today! If you have questions, you can email our cat adoption team at catadoptions@pawsofcoronado.org. And please check out Periwinkle’s full profile!