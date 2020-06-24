COVID-19 in San Diego:
Cases & Deaths (Updated Daily)
Wednesday, June 24, 2020

Pet of the Week: Periwinkle, a Dilute Blue Tortoiseshell for Adoption

By PAWS of Coronado

Give Your Life Some Twinkle with Periwinkle…

Beautiful Periwinkle was brought to the Coronado Animal Care Facility when she was found as a stray in Tidelands Park. This sweet and shy girl deserves a second chance with a forever family who will appreciate her mellow demeanor and shower her with love.

  • Periwinkle is a real beauty with a blue cream coat and alluring green eyes. She is a looker!

    Although initially a little shy, Periwinkle comes out of her shell with a little patience.

  • At one year old, Periwinkle hasn’t seen much of the world and would love a new family who could show her the ropes and provide her with a calm environment in which to thrive.

  • Periwinkle has a playful side and would appreciate a family who will interact with her through pets and play.

Periwinkle’s Stats: Female, 1 year old, Dilute BlueTortoiseshell , Spayed, Microchip Implant, Tested Negative for FELV & FIV, Dewormed, Flea Preventative Applied, Adoption Fee – $50

Are you looking for a sweet girl who will keep you from feeling blue?  Please submit the PAWS cat adoption application today!  If you have questions, you can email our cat adoption team at catadoptions@pawsofcoronado.org.   And please check out Periwinkle’s full profile!

PAWS of Coronado
PAWS of Coronadohttp://www.pawsofcoronado.org
PAWS of Coronado was established in 2003. PAWS manages the Coronado Animal Care Facility and cares for the orphaned cats and dogs of Coronado while they find them their forever homes.

