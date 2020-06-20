COVID-19 in San Diego:
Cases & Deaths (Updated Daily)
Saturday, June 20, 2020

COVID-19 in San Diego: Cases & Deaths (Updated Daily)
Hotel del Coronado’s Phased Summer Reopenings

By Managing Editor

The Hotel del Coronado and its luxury enclave of oceanfront villas and cottages, Beach Village at The Del, has announced it will reopen and begin welcoming guests on Friday, June 26, with the debut of a new, enhanced main pool and Cabana guest rooms slated for Saturday, July 19.

Image courtesy of the Hotel del Coronado

“We’ve missed making memories with our guests,” said General Manager Harold Rapoza, Jr. “The overwhelming support from our community has kept us strong during these unprecedented times and it gives us great pleasure to announce our reopening this summer, coinciding with the introduction of new amenities and guest rooms.”

Upon reopening, available resort amenities and adjusted operations include:

  • Dining: The Beach + Taco Shack opened for takeout only on June 15. On the Rocks and Serẽa will open for table service by June 26, as well as Beach Village Poolside Dining and Takeout (for Beach Village guests only) and Sundae’s (weekends only). Seating at The Del’s various dining outlets have been arranged to accommodate physical distancing. Menus will be displayed or available digitally via QR code. Single-use menus will be provided upon request. For guests’ convenience, the property has activated a digital take-out ordering option for overnight stays that guests can access via QR code or URL. The Del’s newly renovated Sun Deck, ENO Market & Pizzeria, and Babcock & Story Bar are set to reopen in early August.
  • Activities: Coronado Beach is open for walking, lounging and water activities as long as minimum six-feet distancing is observed, with group activities not permitted at this time. As of June 26, Del Beach rentals will be open daily and Del Watersports will be open daily for rentals and private lessons. All equipment will be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected between each use. The Fitness Center and Spa will remain closed for the time being.

Rendering of new pool.

  • Pools: The Beach Village pool will be available for Beach Village guests only, though jacuzzis will remain closed in accordance with county guidelines. The main pool will remain closed until at least July 19 when its transformation is complete. Until the pool reopens, guests will be provided complimentary sand chairs, umbrellas, a daily $25 dining credit, and discounted self-parking.
  • Cancellation policy: The Del has made additional adjustments to modification and cancellation policies to provide guests with maximum flexibility. Any reservation booked from March 12 to August 31, 2020, even with arrivals for dates beyond August 31, can be modified free of charge up to 24 hours before the scheduled arrival day.
  • Arrival: Self-parking will be available in the north parking garage, located off R.H. Dana Place. Valet service is not available at this time. Check-in for all stays, including Beach Village, is located in the Garden Patio of the Victorian Building. Hilton Honors members are encouraged to take advantage of a contactless arrival with Digital Key.
  • Master Plan updates: Come July 19, The Del will debut The Cabanas complete with refurbished oceanfront guest rooms, private patios and expanded bathrooms, as well as a brand-new main resort pool with elevated cabana experiences just steps from the beach.

Created to set the backdrop for worry-free travel, Hotel del Coronado is debuting newly instated health and cleaning protocols. The property is devoted to the health and safety of team members and guests, resulting in reduced occupancy and modified amenities to assist with physical distancing and to comply with state and local guidelines. Face coverings will be required for all team members and guests in public areas. As part of the Curio Collection by Hilton, the property will also be implementing Hilton’s new global standard of hotel cleanliness and disinfection: Hilton CleanStay with Lysol protection. Hilton CleanStay builds upon Hilton’s already high standards of housekeeping and hygiene to ensure guests enjoy an even cleaner and safer stay from check-in to check-out. Key features include:

  • Hilton CleanStay room seal to indicate the room has not been accessed since it was cleaned
  • Increased focused disinfection of high touch areas in the room such as light switches and door handles
  • Increased cleaning and disinfection frequency of public areas (including lobby, elevators, door handles, public bathrooms, etc.) with the continued use of hospital-grade disinfectant
  • Guest-accessible disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizers at entrances and high traffic areas
  • Enhanced cleaning and operational changes to restaurants, bars, in-room dining, and meeting spaces
  • Reduced paper amenities in rooms
  • Contactless check-in and check-out with Digital Key through the Hilton Honors app
  • Enhanced Team Member safety and well-being with personal protective equipment and enhanced training and protocols

For full details on Hotel del Coronado’s current health and safety measures, hotel amenities, dining options, recreational offerings, and more, please visit: hoteldel.com/welcome. For more information on the Master Plan, please visit masterplan2022.hoteldel.com.

 

 

Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.”Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

