Serẽa Coastal Cuisine to Reopen June 25 at the Hotel Del Coronado

Clique Hospitality is excited to announce its premier sea-to-table dining experience, Serẽa by James Beard Smart Catch Leader Chef Jose “JoJo” Ruiz, will reopen for service at the iconic Hotel del Coronado on Thursday, June 25.

Serẽa, developed in partnership with Andy Masi’s Clique Hospitality debuted in July 2019 and brings an expertly curated menu of sustainable seafood, meats and other signature selections with a Mediterranean flair to Coronado and San Diego. Chef JoJo Ruiz, a San Diego native, has cultivated long-standing relationships with fishermen from Tuna Harbor Dockside Market, Catalina Offshore Products, Baja California’s Pacifico Aquaculture, Los Angeles-based Superior Seafoods and more, creating a menu that highlights the very best in local and regional seafood, with special attention paid to these and other local and regional purveyors. Ruiz’s unrivaled dedication to his craft earned him a spot on the James Beard Smart Catch Leader list—making his two San Diego-based restaurants, Serẽa and Lionfish at Pendry San Diego, the only two locations in San Diego with the prestigious accolade.

Following a mandated closure in accordance with CDC guidelines, Masi’s team is proactively setting up all necessary protocols according to California state requirements to ensure the highest possible levels of service and prioritize guest and employee health and safety. Increased sanitation and cleaning procedures have been implemented into daily operations, alongside team member wellness assessments. All employees and guests must adhere to face covering requirements when in the restaurant, according to local health guidance. The restaurant’s dining room and expansive outdoor patio will operate at a reduced capacity, with tables set up according to social distancing standards and social distancing markers clearly displayed. Updated protocols also include disposable and digital menus with a QR code to be viewed on diners’ mobile devices.

“Reopening Serẽa has been a long time coming for our entire restaurant family, and we could not be more excited to welcome San Diego back into the restaurant, said Andy Masi. “We have taken all necessary steps to help keep our guests and our staff safe during this time and hope to showcase that hard work alongside the same outstanding service and overall experience our guests have come to expect from Serẽa.”

Serẽa will open for dine-in service Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

HOURS OF OPERATION

Monday – Tuesday: Closed

Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday: 5 – 9 p.m.

Friday – Saturday: 5 – 10 p.m.

