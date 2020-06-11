Beach + Taco Shack Opening June 15 for Takeout

The Del’s popular beachfront bar and taco spot will reopen to the public on Monday, June 15, for takeout. Tables will be set on the sand with the proper 6-foot distancing. Dig your toes in the sand and relax with tropical cocktails, beer, wine, and the island’s best fish tacos just steps from the crashing waves. View the menu.

Public parking at the resort opens tomorrow, June 12. The rest of the resort remains temporarily closed but announcements are coming soon!

