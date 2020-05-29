City Manager’s Weekly Update – May 29, 2020

- Advertisement -

Starting next week, people can sit or lay out on the sand. Find out why and what is still restricted at the beach in the latest edition of the City Manager’s Weekly Update.

You can also read about the reopening of the Lawn Bowling Green and the Cays Tennis Courts, as well as salons, barbershops and places of worship; updates at the Golf Course; a shark sighing at North Beach; two arrests in an armed robbery incident; a special virtual Memorial Day Ceremony; and the next free Osher Lecture.

Each week, the City Manager’s Office provides an update that includes information on programs, services and issues within the City, as well as news, project updates and follow-up information when necessary.

- Advertisement -

For more information and to read this week’s full update, visit www.coronado.ca.us every Friday at noon.