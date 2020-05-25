Tune In: Memorial Day Brings Together Our Best to Celebrate Our Finest

MEMORIAL DAY BRINGS TOGETHER OUR BEST, TO CELEBRATE OUR FINEST
By Joe Ditler
CORONADO — Historically, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Coronado Post 2422, gathers at Star Park to honor our fallen warriors, as they have for decades on this special Memorial Day occurrence.
This year, because of social distancing and fear of the Coronavirus disease, officers at the VFW, along with staff and elected officials at the City of Coronado, have produced a 40-minute Memorial Day tribute.
Those with access to the City of Coronado’s government access channel can watch it all day long on their televisions (Spectrum 19/AT&T 99).
A YouTube link has also been provided, which allows unlimited viewing.
That link is: youtube.com/surfsupstudios
Early reviews of the Memorial Day digital tribute have been overwhelming. A lot of people worked very hard to get this presentation up, and online in time for today’s special salute to our fallen warriors.
This video project was produced by local cinematographer Tony Perri, in conjunction with the VFW (Coronado Post 2422) and the City of Coronado; the United States Navy League, Coronado Council and Military Officers Association of America (Silver Strand Chapter); as well as the Marine Corps League (Coronado Detachment).
It will repeat numerous times in the days and weeks following Memorial Day.
Do You Value The Coronado Times?
Become a Paid Supporter