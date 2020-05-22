COVID-19 in San Diego:
Cases & Deaths (Updated Daily)
Friday, May 22, 2020

COVID-19 in San Diego: Cases & Deaths (Updated Daily)
City of Coronado

City Manager’s Weekly Update – May 22, 2020

By Managing Editor

A special Memorial Day Ceremony will be shown on Coronado TV on Monday, May 25. Find out about the annual event and how its sponsors worked with the City to produce the videotaped program in the latest edition of the City Manager’s Weekly Update.

- Advertisement -

You can also read about the reopening of inside dining and shopping at local restaurants and retail stores; how the City will help restaurants by allowing outdoor dining in parking and other area spaces; a number of COVID-19 related City Council decisions such as relaxed parking rules and the reopening of the Tennis Center; the cancellation of the Free Summer Shuttle; a virtual Historic Preservation Symposium; the next free Osher Lecture; and PAWS adoptions resumed by appointment only.

Each week, the City Manager’s Office provides an update that includes information on programs, services and issues within the City, as well as news, project updates and follow-up information when necessary.

For more information, visit www.coronado.ca.us every Friday at noon.

-----
Do You Value The Coronado Times?
Become a Paid Supporter

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.”Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

City of Coronado

Council Discusses Budget and Approves Opening of Tennis Center, Restaurants, Stores with Safety Precautions

The focus of Tuesday's City Council meeting was decision making on the ever-changing environment of state and county health orders related to coronavirus. A...
Read more
City of Coronado

City of Coronado COVID-19 Update – Tuesday, May 19, 2020

Advocacy Letter for Small Businesses Approved The City Council endorsed a letter Tuesday, May 19, that requests state and county health orders be amended to...
Read more
Business

City Drafts Advocacy Letter to State in Support of Local Small Businesses – to Review at May 19 Meeting

At its May 8 special meeting, the Coronado City Council directed staff to draft a letter to state officials in support of local small...
Read more
City of Coronado

City Manager’s Weekly Update – May 15, 2020

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QCTZKdsBCv4The City Council held a special meeting May 8. Find out how the Council voted on the only topic on the agenda – the...
Read more
Business

Some Local Business Reopening Approved at Special Council Meeting

Things are slowly moving forward for the reopening of certain businesses throughout the state and the county, and the Coronado City Council discussed what...
Read more
City of Coronado

City of Coronado COVID-19 Update – Friday, May 8, 2020

City Council Actions Regarding Phase II ReopeningAt a special meeting Friday, May 8, the City Council endorsed a list of acceptable businesses in Coronado...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

City of Coronado

City of Coronado COVID-19 Update – Tuesday, May 19, 2020

Advocacy Letter for Small Businesses Approved The City Council endorsed a letter Tuesday, May 19, that requests state and county health orders be amended to...
Read more
Business

County Approves Plan to Request Accelerated Reopening

The County Board of Supervisors today approved two measures intended to allow the region to accelerate the reopening of the local economy. Under the...
Read more
Dining

Taco Tuesday at Coronado’s Costa Azul

Today’s Special Taco Tuesday TACO BAR Choice of Carne Asada, Carnitas, or Chicken. All the fixings: beans, rice, tortillas, guacamole, salsa fresca, chips and salsa....
Read more
Military

USS Kidd Conducts Crew Swap, Transitions to Next Phase of COVID-19 Response

SAN DIEGO (May 18, 2020) – The Navy has transitioned into the next phase of its aggressive response to the COVID-19 outbreak on board...
Read more
Business

Board of Supervisors to Consider County’s Plan for Accelerated Reopening at Tuesday Morning Meeting

San Diego County health officials will be presenting to the Board of Supervisors this morning the region’s plan that would allow it to accelerate...
Read more
Business

City Drafts Advocacy Letter to State in Support of Local Small Businesses – to Review at May 19 Meeting

At its May 8 special meeting, the Coronado City Council directed staff to draft a letter to state officials in support of local small...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
1892 Gaslamp Mystery & Hotel Ghost
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Skill Saws, Weed Whips, Mowers and Blowers

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Charles BatschI remember the first time I came to this town. It was 1960 and I was only five years old. When...
Read more

Who Jumped Friday, and Why Was It My Family’s Fate to Witness Such a Horrific End of Life?

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Sheri J. SachsThe San Diego Bay, with its iconic Coronado Bay Bridge, is a treasure for those who are granted the opportunity...
Read more

What is the definition of Social Distancing and open parks in Coronado?

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Mike BarnesI went for a walk today through the Ferry Landing and was SHOCKED at how many people were hanging out in...
Read more

Coronado, we didn’t want to leave you…

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Paul & Kathryn PflaumDear Coronado,I arrived in your care in April of 1972 to begin my Navy enlistment at NASNI in what...
Read more

NEW STORIES

Business

Restaurants and Retail Shopping Reopen – What Does That Mean?

Now that the state has approved the county’s request to move into phase 2B of reopening - restaurants and stores can now open to...
Read more
City of Coronado

Council Discusses Budget and Approves Opening of Tennis Center, Restaurants, Stores with Safety Precautions

The focus of Tuesday's City Council meeting was decision making on the ever-changing environment of state and county health orders related to coronavirus. A...
Read more
Community News

Glorietta Bay Inn Announces New Sanitizing and Social Distancing Procedures

As the world navigates the coronavirus and COVID-19 pandemic and acclimates to a new business as usual, Glorietta Bay Inn, a member of Kamla Hotels, is proud...
Read more
Community News

City to Reopen Tennis Center Courts – Temperature Checks Required Before Entry

The City Council has approved the reopening of the Tennis Center on Wednesday, May 20, after the San Diego County Public Health Officer amended...
Read more
Community News

Restrictions and Face Coverings When Restaurants and Stores Reopen

UPDATE MAY 21, 2020 - The state has approved the county's request to move into phase 2B of reopening. This means that in-store shopping...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.