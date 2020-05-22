City Manager’s Weekly Update – May 22, 2020

A special Memorial Day Ceremony will be shown on Coronado TV on Monday, May 25. Find out about the annual event and how its sponsors worked with the City to produce the videotaped program in the latest edition of the City Manager’s Weekly Update.

You can also read about the reopening of inside dining and shopping at local restaurants and retail stores; how the City will help restaurants by allowing outdoor dining in parking and other area spaces; a number of COVID-19 related City Council decisions such as relaxed parking rules and the reopening of the Tennis Center; the cancellation of the Free Summer Shuttle; a virtual Historic Preservation Symposium; the next free Osher Lecture; and PAWS adoptions resumed by appointment only.

Each week, the City Manager’s Office provides an update that includes information on programs, services and issues within the City, as well as news, project updates and follow-up information when necessary.

For more information, visit www.coronado.ca.us every Friday at noon.