COVID-19 Update – Tuesday, May 5, 2020

As of today, May 5, the City has processed 68 applications for the Coronado Lifeline Business Loan Program and paid loans to eligible Tier 1 businesses totaling $985,000.

The City Council approved the Lifeline Business Loan Program on April 21, and implementation progressed rapidly. Council members wanted to help local businesses as soon as possible who have been forced to close or vastly reduced their operations due to the coronavirus pandemic. Within a week, City staff developed application forms and loan agreements, and began issuing checks May 1.

On Tuesday, May 5, the Council approved opening up the loan program to Tier 2 businesses on May 18, a week earlier than planned.

The Coronado Chamber of Commerce is serving as the portal to issue and receive loan applications. Contact Sue Gillingham at [email protected] or (619) 435-9260.

Read the full update at: https://conta.cc/3c9f8Fg

State Beach Reopens, Parking Still Closed

Silver Strand State Beach officially reopened on Tuesday, May 5, according to local state beach officials.

A few of San Diego County’s state beaches reopened earlier this week with restrictions, including Carlsbad, South Carlsbad and Torrey Pines, per the California Department of Parks and Recreation.

Read the full update at: https://conta.cc/3c9f8Fg

The Safe at Home But Not Alone program was created to let the community know that just because we cannot physically gather does not mean we cannot connect, be enriched and get fit at the same time. Recent additions to the Coronado TV line-up include various yoga sessions, including strength and flexibility, restorative and chair yoga, as well as Tai Chi. The videos are led by local instructors who offer the classes through Recreation Services and the John D. Spreckels Center or at local studios. Also, a new series on Brain Health is screening twice daily courtesy of Sharp Hospital.

The City also produces arts programming in partnership with the Library and Cultural Arts Commission. Be sure to watch Coronado TV on Spectrum 19 or AT&T 99. You can also watch online. New content is being created every week. Tune in to see Library Storyhour and Cultural Arts videos. The City is engaging staff, local creatives and teachers to provide programming that otherwise would not be available to our citizens during this time.

Read the full update at: https://conta.cc/3c9f8Fg