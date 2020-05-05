COVID-19 in San Diego:
Cases & Deaths (Updated Daily)
Wednesday, May 6, 2020

COVID-19 in San Diego: Cases & Deaths (Updated Daily)
City of Coronado

COVID-19 Update – Tuesday, May 5, 2020

By Managing Editor

As of today, May 5, the City has processed 68 applications for the Coronado Lifeline Business Loan Program and paid loans to eligible Tier 1 businesses totaling $985,000.

The City Council approved the Lifeline Business Loan Program on April 21, and implementation progressed rapidly. Council members wanted to help local businesses as soon as possible who have been forced to close or vastly reduced their operations due to the coronavirus pandemic. Within a week, City staff developed application forms and loan agreements, and began issuing checks May 1.

- Advertisement -

On Tuesday, May 5, the Council approved opening up the loan program to Tier 2 businesses on May 18, a week earlier than planned.

The Coronado Chamber of Commerce is serving as the portal to issue and receive loan applications. Contact Sue Gillingham at  [email protected]  or (619) 435-9260.

Read the full update at: https://conta.cc/3c9f8Fg

- Advertisement -

State Beach Reopens, Parking Still Closed

Silver Strand State Beach officially reopened on Tuesday, May 5, according to local state beach officials.

A few of San Diego County’s state beaches reopened earlier this week with restrictions, including Carlsbad, South Carlsbad and Torrey Pines, per the California Department of Parks and Recreation.

Read the full update at: https://conta.cc/3c9f8Fg

The Safe at Home But Not Alone program was created to let the community know that just because we cannot physically gather does not mean we cannot connect, be enriched and get fit at the same time. Recent additions to the Coronado TV line-up include various yoga sessions, including strength and flexibility, restorative and chair yoga, as well as Tai Chi. The videos are led by local instructors who offer the classes through Recreation Services and the John D. Spreckels Center or at local studios. Also, a new series on Brain Health is screening twice daily courtesy of Sharp Hospital.

The City also produces arts programming in partnership with the Library and Cultural Arts Commission. Be sure to watch Coronado TV on Spectrum 19 or AT&T 99. You can also watch online. New content is being created every week. Tune in to see Library Storyhour and Cultural Arts videos. The City is engaging staff, local creatives and teachers to provide programming that otherwise would not be available to our citizens during this time.

Read the full update at: https://conta.cc/3c9f8Fg

 

 

-----
Do You Value The Coronado Times?
Become a Paid Supporter

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.”Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

City of Coronado

City of Coronado – COVID-19 Update – May 1, 2020

Coronado Golf Course Reopens If you have been enjoying walking or running on the Coronado Municipal Golf Course while it has been closed, the City...
Read more
City of Coronado

City Manager’s Weekly Update – May 1, 2020

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dBVlbp01kRQIt is no longer safe to walk or run on the Golf Course. Find out about the Golf Course’s reopening to limited play in...
Read more
City of Coronado

Coronado to Open Municipal Golf Course on Limited Basis May 1

The City of Coronado is advising residents who have been using the Golf Course to walk or run that beginning Friday, May 1, the...
Read more
City of Coronado

COVID-19 Update – Tuesday, April 28, 2020

The City has recently reopened the beach to walking and running, and ocean and bay waters also have been opened to recreational sports such...
Read more
City of Coronado

COVID-19 Update – Friday, April 24, 2020, County Reduces Restrictions on Ocean Waters

County Reduces Restrictions on Ocean Beaches, Ocean WatersSan Diego County officials, in cooperation with coastal cities, announced today that restrictions will be lifted in...
Read more
City of Coronado

City Manager’s Weekly Update – April 24, 2020

https://youtu.be/I1u2Yji0h00Coronado’s Fourth of July celebration and summer concert series have been canceled. Find out more in the latest edition of the City Manager's Weekly...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

City of Coronado

City Manager’s Weekly Update – May 1, 2020

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dBVlbp01kRQIt is no longer safe to walk or run on the Golf Course. Find out about the Golf Course’s reopening to limited play in...
Read more
City of Coronado

Coronado to Open Municipal Golf Course on Limited Basis May 1

The City of Coronado is advising residents who have been using the Golf Course to walk or run that beginning Friday, May 1, the...
Read more
Community News

Recreational Boating, with Limits, Allowed on San Diego Bay Beginning May 1

The Port of San Diego announced on Thursday that in compliance with the County of San Diego’s latest amended public health order, and with...
Read more
Community News

Stay-at-Home Order Forces Churches to Put Faith in Technology

An often heard saying regarding places of worship is that the “building” is not the church, the “people” are the church. What better time...
Read more
Community News

County Eases Park Restrictions, Allows Golf and Boating with Limitations

The County Thursday revised its Health Officer Order to relax restrictions on parks, golf courses and recreational boating, effective May 1. Cities may have their own...
Read more
Military

FreelanceVets.com Launches to Help Veterans and Military Spouses Find Work

FreelanceVets.com has recently launched a flexible work platform that will make finding freelance work for Veterans and Military Spouses easier.Veterans and Military Spouses know...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
1892 Gaslamp Mystery & Hotel Ghost
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Coronado, we didn’t want to leave you…

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Paul & Kathryn PflaumDear Coronado,I arrived in your care in April of 1972 to begin my Navy enlistment at NASNI in what...
Read more

“Peace Rising” – Watch for Free

Entertainment
Submitted by Tony PerriWatch the Surf’s Up Studios documentary film, Peace Rising for free. The movie features Academy Award-nominated director David Lynch (Twin Peaks,...
Read more

Garage Buona Forchetta Helping Those in Need

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by "M.R."The other day, the Garage Buona Forchetta had posted their menu, along with an offer to help feed a family in need....
Read more

Concerts in the Park Quiet for 2020 Summer Season

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Cathy BrownHi everyone,It's with a very heavy heart that I write this. It's safe to say the 2020 Concerts in the Park...
Read more

NEW STORIES

Community News

Shooting Victim Recovering Post Surgery, Identified as Jacob Mckanry, CHS Senior

Jacob Mckanry was shot last night near the 900 block of Orange Avenue.  Jacob is 18 and a senior at Coronado High School. According...
Read more
Community News

UPDATED Shooting on Orange Avenue – Police Looking for Two Suspects

UPDATED May 5, 2020 8:27pm - Shooting victim identified as Coronado High School senior, Jacob Mckanry.UPDATED May 5, 2020 7am - One person was...
Read more
Business

Emily Parker and Crown City Errands: Groceries, Vet Appointments, Prescription Pickups and More

Starting a personal concierge and errand-running service was something Emily Parker had on her mind for a long time. In fact, she—along with her...
Read more
Business

Beloved Baristas Luis Madrid and Jason West Set Up Shop at the Ferry Landing

Feel like getting perky (or porky)? Your favorite chatty chums are ready to serve up everything from a chai latte at Coronado Coffee Company,...
Read more
Business

Mayor Bailey Calls for Allowing All Small Businesses to Operate Under Similar Health Safety Protocols as Big Businesses

Coronado's Mayor Richard Bailey has announced the “We Are Essential San Diego” initiative that calls for allowing all small businesses and their employees to...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.