Disregarding the Stay at Home Request: Selfish or In Denial

Submitted by Mike Barnes

I’m lucky enough to live along the “boardwalk” overlooking the bay, near the Marriott.

I’ve noticed this before, but today with the weather so nice, I would say that people here either are CoronaVirus deniers, skeptics or just plain selfish.

- Advertisement -

It’s obviously difficult enough to be “socially distant” on the boardwalk as it is but it seems to be a foreign concept here.

I’ve watched multiple groups of bike riders, women and men go by, certainly nowhere CLOSE to being 6′ apart and most not wearing masks.

And again, with such a nice day there are very many people out so apparently disregarding the “stay home” request.

- Advertisement -

I hope things don’t get worse here before this is over but as much as the news praises residents for doing their part, I don’t see that here and haven’t for some time.

Mike Barnes