PAWS Helping Paws (COVID-19 Support)

PAWS Helping Paws is a program that PAWS of Coronado is providing to support our community pet owners during the COVID-19 outbreak in the event that they become too ill to care for their animals.
- We want to assure our community that if you are not well enough to care for your pet, we are here to help until you recover.
- PAWS will provide temporary housing and coordinate foster families as needed to make sure your pets are cared for and loved until you are able to do so yourself.
- Please refer to the program application and checklist on the PAWS website (under the “COVID-19 Support” tab) for more information, or contact us at 619-522-7371 or [email protected].
