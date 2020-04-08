COVID-19 in San Diego:
PAWS Helping Paws (COVID-19 Support)

By PAWS of Coronado

PAWS Helping Paws is a program that PAWS of Coronado is providing to support our community pet owners during the COVID-19 outbreak in the event that they become too ill to care for their animals.

  • We want to assure our community that if you are not well enough to care for your pet, we are here to help until you recover.
  • PAWS will provide temporary housing and coordinate foster families as needed to make sure your pets are cared for and loved until you are able to do so yourself.
  • Please refer to the program application and checklist on the PAWS website (under the “COVID-19 Support” tab) for more information, or contact us at 619-522-7371 or [email protected].
PAWS of Coronado
PAWS of Coronadohttp://www.pawsofcoronado.org
PAWS of Coronado was established in 2003. PAWS manages the Coronado Animal Care Facility and cares for the orphaned cats and dogs of Coronado while they find them their forever homes.

