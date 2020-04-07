COVID-19 in San Diego:
Cases & Deaths (Updated Daily)
Tuesday, April 7, 2020

COVID-19 in San Diego: Cases & Deaths (Updated Daily)
EntertainmentDining

Easter Meal from The Henry

By Managing Editor

Easter is going to look a little different this year and The Henry Coronado is launching an Easter Family Meal that is available for pre-order when you call-in. For every two Easter meals purchased, The Henry will donate a meal to Feeding San Diego.

Easter Sunday Family Meal – $60

  • For every two meals purchased, we will donate an Easter meal to Feeding San Diego
  • Menu:
    • Slow Roasted Cider Brined Pork, Honey Glazed Heirloom Carrots, Grilled Asparagus & Baby String Beans, Whipped Potato, Strawberry Salad with Simple Vinaigrette and Easter Egg Sugar Cookies
    • Serves 4-6
  • Add a Basket of Bubbles – $28
    • Cherry Meyer-Lemonade, Bottle of Sparkling Wine, Bottle of Pellegrino, Sparkling Spritz for the Parents and Sparkling Lemonade for the Kids
  • Call to pre-order by 5 PM on Saturday, April 11th
    • Schedule your pick-up throughout the day on Easter (Sunday, April 12th)

The Henry Coronado: 619-762-1022

- Advertisement -

Easter dinner from The Henry

 

-----
Love The Coronado Times?
Support Local Journalism

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.”Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Dining

Tip Big on Big Tip Tuesday – April 7th, 2020

Coronado residents are doing a sterling job of supporting local restaurants and cafes with takeout orders at this most crucial time, so we’d like...
Read more
Dining

The Henry Promotions – Order Online for 35% Off Your Order

The Henry Coronado:Current Promotions:35% off all pick up, curbside pick-up and delivery orders when you order online (with code: FRC35), in-store or over the phone. ...
Read more
Dining

Blue Bridge Hospitality Offers Daily Take-Out Specials

Blue Bridge Hospitality restaurants, Little Frenchie (& Leroy's working out of Frenchie's location), Village Pizzeria, Moo Time Creamery and Lil Piggy's BBQ all have...
Read more
Dining

Coronado Restaurant Bingo!

Your Coronado Chamber of Commerce invites you and your family to join in a game of Coronado Restaurant BINGO to help support our local...
Read more
Dining

Order Takeout Food to Stay Safe and Support the Community

There has never been a better time to order takeout! Not only will your tastebuds and tummy be delighted, you will be helping support...
Read more
Dining

Fox Restaurant The Henry Increases Steps to Protect Employees and Guests

A letter from Sam Fox:First, I want to express our sincere concern for everyone who has been impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19).Since day one, our people...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Education

CUSD – Distance Learning, ASB Updates, Sports Cancellations, Meal Service

MESSAGE FROM SUPERINTENDENT MUELLER Good afternoon,We are excited to launch our Distance Learning Plan (DLP) for all students in grades TK-12 on Monday, April 6th!...
Read more
City of Coronado

City of Coronado COVID-19 Update – April 3, 2020

Coronado Beaches Close at MidnightAll Coronado Beaches are closed for the duration of the public health emergency effective tonight at midnight.In anticipation of further...
Read more
City of Coronado

City Manager’s Weekly Update – April 3, 2020

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iEjB1hYy794The City has closed its beach on weekends. Find out what else is closed and what remains open in the latest edition of the...
Read more
Community News

California Hospitals Face Surge With Proven Fixes And Some Hail Marys

California’s hospitals thought they were ready for the next big disaster.They’ve retrofitted their buildings to withstand a major earthquake and  whisked patients out of danger during...
Read more
City of Coronado

City of Coronado COVID-19 Update – April 2, 2020

The City plans to resume certain commission meetings in the coming weeks that will be held virtually. The City added a third meeting. The...
Read more
City of Coronado

Coronado Working to Resolve Live Cable TV Streaming Issues

The City is aware that residents attempting to view Tuesday’s special City Council meeting had some connectivity problems.The live video online displayed an error...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
1892 Gaslamp Mystery & Hotel Ghost
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Coronavirus Quarantine Reality

Letters to the Editor
Author:  Ken FitzgeraldI am healthy. I am able to work from home, my law firm is still in business, and nobody in my family...
Read more

Visitors to Coronado Beach Could be Asymptomatic Carriers

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Brad WillisA letter to Coronado City Manager Blair King Dear Blair,Like many, I was surprised at the city council’s split decision to keep...
Read more

Close Beach for a Few Months to Protect All of Us

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Rebecca Sauer, RN CPANMy name is Rebecca Sauer, and I am a critical care nurse at UCSD. I am responding to Mayor...
Read more

Coronado Beach Open for Running, Walking, Separate From Others

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Richard BaileySound public policy is driven by data and observation, not misinformation and emotion.The decision to keep Coronado beaches and parks open...
Read more

NEW STORIES

Military

Navy Mandates Face Covering: What You Need to Know

The Navy will now require the use of cloth face coverings for all military, Navy civilian and contractors as well as family members while...
Read more
Community News

CoroMasks: Facial Covering Masks for Coronado Project Update

APRIL 6 UPDATE: We have our first batch of masks coming on Tuesday, April 7. It will be "Seniors Only" for those age 65+, Coronado...
Read more
People

Quarantined in Coronado: No Down Time for FOL President Marsi Steirer

April is typically one of the busiest months for Friends of the Library President Marsi Steirer, when she is knee deep in books, logistics...
Read more
People

Joaquin Evans Shares His Love of Singing (video)

34-year-old Joaquin Evans was a crowd favorite at Coronado's Talent this year with his beautiful vocal interpretation of Kiss from a Rose by Seal....
Read more
Community News

Sharp Coronado Hospital is Here for the Community During COVID-19 Crisis

We are blessed to have our own Sharp Hospital here in Coronado. Health care professionals are on the front line of this COVID-19 crisis...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.