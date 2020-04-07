Easter Meal from The Henry

Easter is going to look a little different this year and The Henry Coronado is launching an Easter Family Meal that is available for pre-order when you call-in. For every two Easter meals purchased, The Henry will donate a meal to Feeding San Diego.
Easter Sunday Family Meal – $60
- For every two meals purchased, we will donate an Easter meal to Feeding San Diego
- Menu:
- Slow Roasted Cider Brined Pork, Honey Glazed Heirloom Carrots, Grilled Asparagus & Baby String Beans, Whipped Potato, Strawberry Salad with Simple Vinaigrette and Easter Egg Sugar Cookies
- Serves 4-6
- Add a Basket of Bubbles – $28
- Cherry Meyer-Lemonade, Bottle of Sparkling Wine, Bottle of Pellegrino, Sparkling Spritz for the Parents and Sparkling Lemonade for the Kids
- Call to pre-order by 5 PM on Saturday, April 11th
- Schedule your pick-up throughout the day on Easter (Sunday, April 12th)
The Henry Coronado: 619-762-1022
