Easter Meal from The Henry

Easter is going to look a little different this year and The Henry Coronado is launching an Easter Family Meal that is available for pre-order when you call-in. For every two Easter meals purchased, The Henry will donate a meal to Feeding San Diego.

Easter Sunday Family Meal – $60

For every two meals purchased, we will donate an Easter meal to Feeding San Diego

Menu : Slow Roasted Cider Brined Pork, Honey Glazed Heirloom Carrots, Grilled Asparagus & Baby String Beans, Whipped Potato, Strawberry Salad with Simple Vinaigrette and Easter Egg Sugar Cookies Serves 4-6

: Add a Basket of Bubbles – $28 Cherry Meyer-Lemonade, Bottle of Sparkling Wine, Bottle of Pellegrino, Sparkling Spritz for the Parents and Sparkling Lemonade for the Kids

Call to pre-order by 5 PM on Saturday, April 11 th Schedule your pick-up throughout the day on Easter (Sunday, April 12 th )



The Henry Coronado: 619-762-1022

- Advertisement -