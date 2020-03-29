Shop Local Online, Support Coronado Businesses

Coronado residents have done such an incredible job rallying to save our amazing restaurants – so many delicious discoveries are being made, maybe even at your dinner table tonight! – now we would love to see our retail stores receive your love and attention! All of the Orange Ave shops listed offer online ordering and delivery, so why not choose an item or two today for a brighter tomorrow!

There’s really something for everyone from children’s games to dog toys, garden wind chimes to hand-crafted jewelry, Outlander tartan scarves to fresh flowers!

Charleston Shoe Company has a great offer: For every pair of shoes purchased on their site through Sunday March 29th, they will donate a pair of comfortable, slip-resistant, washable shoes from their ProLine to our incredible Health Workers. Want to support your stylist at Coronado Bliss? Buy a black ‘This…until I see my stylist!’ baseball hat and 50% of the proceeds will go to support your favorite local salon!

Wine Expressions currently have a special donation campaign with their custom-designed aprons – for each purchase, owner Nicole is donating an apron to a restaurant employee working to feed our community. Also, if you sign up to the Wine Expressions mailing list, Nicole will host a virtual wine tasting education event with wines you can order online and have delivered to your home.

Click this link to check out the full list of 25+ businesses: https://www.coronadochamber.com/shop-local-online.html