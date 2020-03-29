COVID-19 in San Diego:
Cases & Deaths (Updated Daily)
Sunday, March 29, 2020

COVID-19 in San Diego: Cases & Deaths (Updated Daily)
Business

Shop Local Online, Support Coronado Businesses

By Coronado Chamber of Commerce

Coronado residents have done such an incredible job rallying to save our amazing restaurants – so many delicious discoveries are being made, maybe even at your dinner table tonight! – now we would love to see our retail stores receive your love and attention! All of the Orange Ave shops listed offer online ordering and delivery, so why not choose an item or two today for a brighter tomorrow!

------
-----

There’s really something for everyone from children’s games to dog toys, garden wind chimes to hand-crafted jewelry, Outlander tartan scarves to fresh flowers!

Charleston Shoe Company has a great offer: For every pair of shoes purchased on their site through Sunday March 29th, they will donate a pair of comfortable, slip-resistant, washable shoes from their ProLine to our incredible Health Workers.Charleston Shoe Co

 

Want to support your stylist at Coronado Bliss? Buy a black ‘This…until I see my stylist!’ baseball hat and 50% of the proceeds will go to support your favorite local salon!

This, until I see my stylist hat

Wine Expressions currently have a special donation campaign with their custom-designed aprons – for each purchase, owner Nicole is donating an apron to a restaurant employee working to feed our community. Also, if you sign up to the Wine Expressions mailing list, Nicole will host a virtual wine tasting education event with wines you can order online and have delivered to your home.

Click this link to check out the full list of 25+ businesses: https://www.coronadochamber.com/shop-local-online.html

If your local retail business is not listed and you would like to be featured please email belinda@coronadochamber.com

-----
Avatar
Coronado Chamber of Commercehttp://www.coronadochamber.com/

