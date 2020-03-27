San Diego Man in 20s Dies from Coronavirus – Brings County Total to Six

Three more San Diegans have died from complications of COVID-19, bringing the region’s total to six, the County Health and Human Services Agency announced today. The total of Coronavirus cases in San Diego County is now over 400.

The fourth and fifth deaths were:

A man in his 50s with underlying medical conditions

A man in his 80s with underlying medical conditions

A sixth death, a man in his 20s, will officially be reported tomorrow, but was announced today.

“COVID-19 deaths are very tragic and unfortunate, especially when a person who dies is a young healthy person,” said Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “Our sympathies and condolences go out to the families of these individuals.”

The passing of the young man in his 20s, who had no known preexisting health conditions, is evidence that COVID-19 affects all age groups and even the healthy, noted Dr. Wooten.

County health officials are asking the public to remain at home, especially now that community spread is increasing in the region.

“We must make every effort to protect ourselves and everyone around us,” Wooten said.

Social distancing has been proven to slow the spread of pandemics so that sick people don’t overwhelm the local health care system.

The goal is to flatten the curve of COVID-19 and lessen the number of people who contract the virus and need hospitalization. Doing so will give the local health care system time to increase its capacity to care for more sick people.

San Diego COVID-19 Cases Reach 417

Through March 27, a total of 417 COVID-19 cases have been reported in San Diego County, including 76 cases today.

Of San Diego County’s cases, 249 (60%) were men and 166 (40%) were women. Of the known cases, 85 (20%) have required hospitalization, 38 (9%) had to be placed in intensive care and five (1.2%) have died.

The County’s COVID-19 webpage now contains a graph showing new positive cases and total cases reported by date. For more information, visit www.coronavirus-sd.com.