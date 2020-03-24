Port of San Diego Closes Parks, Beaches and Boat Launches (Including Coronado)

Closed signs are being posted at Port parks, parking lots, beaches and boat launches, and Port of San Diego Harbor Police will be working to educate the public about the closures and what is and isn’t allowed. Public access walkways, sidewalks, and promenades are open to allow exercise – walking, running, and cycling – which is permitted under the State of California’s stay at home order, so long as a socially safe distance of six feet is maintained from people who aren’t part of the same household.

“We all need a break from social isolation and to get a little sunshine and fresh air. But we must all do so responsibly. Go outside and take a walk, go for a run, or ride your bike – but do it solo or only with members of your household, keep moving, and return home. Together, we can all do our part to limit the spread and get through this trying time,” said Randa Coniglio, Port of San Diego President and CEO.

Public restrooms on the bayfront will remain open and the Port will continue to clean restrooms and remove trash.

The Port is also closing its Administration Building, located at 3165 Pacific Highway in San Diego, to the public effective at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Members of the public with Port-related requests are encouraged to call or email the Customer Service Center at 619.686.6200 or customerservice@portofsandiego.org, or submit a request via the Port’s Service Portal.

For additional information about the Port’s response to COVID-19 and updates on how the Port is supporting its partners and serving the public during this public health and economic crisis, go to portofsandiego.org/covid19.

List of Port parks and facilities that are now closed until further notice:

Chula Vista

Chula Vista Bayfront Park (includes boat launch)

Chula Vista Bayside Park (includes beach and pier)

Chula Vista Marina View Park

Coronado

Coronado Landing Park (includes beach)

Coronado Tidelands Park (includes beach)

Grand Caribe Shoreline Park

Imperial Beach (Included, along with the beach, with City of Imperial Beach parks closures.)

Dunes Park (includes Imperial Beach Pier)

Portwood Pier Plaza

National City

Pepper Park (includes pier and boat launch)

San Diego