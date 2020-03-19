Coronado Hardware is Open and Staying Safe



Coronado Hardware is located at 140 Orange Avenue and is open for business. Not only to they have merchandise in the store, but they have a huge offering online as well.

They offer gloves for customers to wear while they shop

They are cleaning and disinfecting daily for safety of staff and customers

Orders placed on phone can be delivered for or picked up at curb ($50 min purchase)

PUZZLE EXCHANGE: They are asking people to drop off puzzles and feel free to take one in return. They can also pick up and deliver puzzles.

Business Hours:

M-F 8a-5p

Sat 10a-5p

Sun 11a-3p

Coronado Hardware

140 Orange Avenue

619-435-2266