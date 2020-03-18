Pet of the Week: Tux, a Skye Terrier Mix for Adoption

Meet Tux, an adorable and laid-back Skye Terrier Mix who loves to show off his “tux” when he’s out and about for a walk. Tux’s former family lived in a large complex, and Tux found it a bit overwhelming. He would appreciate a family with a quieter living situation.

Tux is a fun and engaging guy. He loves going out for walks with his people.

Playful in nature, Tux is always up for playing with his toys, but he’s also a pro snuggler and is happy by his human friends’ sides.

A smart little fellow, Tux is house trained and already knows “sit” and “down,” and would love to learn more tricks and behaviors.

Tux will be happy as the only pet in his new home.

Tux’s Stats: Skye Terrier Mix, male, DOB: June 2012 (7 years old), 32 pounds, shots up to date, neutered, micro chipped, adoption fee: $125

Are you looking for a fun and affectionate buddy to keep you company? Email us at special.adopt@pawsofcoronado.org to make an appointment to meet Tux. And please check out Tux’s profile!