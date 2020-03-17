Coronado Library Alternatives During Closure

The Coronado Library is offering alternative services to continue serving the community during the period of closure. The library will provide curbside service so community members can pick up books, videos, talking books and magazines. Cardholders can place holds on library materials and will be notified by staff when their requested items are ready. After folks are notified, they can pull into the loading zone in front and place a call to the library. Once checkout information is verified, library staff will bring the items to the waiting patron. Curbside service will be provided from 10 am to 4 pm on weekdays and from 10 am to 2 pm on Saturdays.

Additionally, the library carries a variety of online resources. For example, patrons can download free eBooks and eAudiobooks from Overdrive or Libby to enjoy from their devices. Our Mango database helps people to learn languages, Flipster gives patrons access to a variety of magazines and Kanopy is a free movie streaming service.

If you have a reference question, our librarians are providing reference service from 9 am to 5 pm during the week and from 10 am to 2 pm on Saturdays.

We are working on creating and providing quality content and will have links to storytimes from your regular librarians and other Coronado-specific programs added to our webpage to help keep the community engaged while we are all avoiding gatherings. We are all in this together! For information, please call 619-522-7390 or check the library’s webpage at www.coronadolibrary.org.