Pets of the Week: Nala and Nikita, Young Felines for Adoption

The Tortoise and the Tabby – A Feline Pair to Make You Happy

Nala and Nikita came to the Coronado Animal Care Facility from the Chula Vista Animal Care Facility. We work in partnership with the San Diego Animal Welfare Coalition to assist other local shelters in times of overcrowding. Nala and Nikita were originally relinquished together with another cat, who has since been adopted.

Nala and Nikita are both beautiful felines; Nala is a gorgeous example of a tortoiseshell cat, while Nikita shows off her striking tabby stripes with pride.

Both are a little shy to start, but Nikita is the first to come out of her shell and engage in play in the cat community. Nala is more reserved but appreciates a little attention from her human friends.

Nala and Nikita have had a lot of turmoil in their young lives and would appreciate being adopted together. They seem to find great comfort in each other.

At 11 months old, these two beauties are ready for a lifetime of love with each other and their new family.

Nala’s Stats: female, 11 months old, Orange/Black Tortoiseshell DSH, spayed, microchip implant, tested negative for FeLV & FIV, dewormed, flea preventative applied, adoption fee – $50 (or $75 for two cats/kittens)

Nikita’s Stats: female, DOB: 3/28/19 (11 months old), Brown/Grey Tabby DSH, spayed, microchip implant, tested negative for FeLV & FIV, dewormed, flea preventative applied, adoption fee – $50 (or $75 for two cats/kittens)

Are you looking for an adorable feline duo to keep you company? Come meet Nala & Nikita today at the Coronado Animal Care Facility! If you have questions, you can contact the cat adoption team through the PAWS website. And please check out Nala’s and Nikita’s full profiles.