City Publishes Web Resource Outlining Coronavirus Response

The City of Coronado is closely monitoring the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), a disease that produces symptoms similar to the flu or pneumonia.



At this time, there have been no novel coronavirus cases reported in Coronado, and there is no immediate threat to the general public. San Diego County’s general population remains at low risk of coronavirus disease, or COVID-19. However, on March 9 the County Health and Human Services Agency announced that a San Diego County woman in her 50s is the first presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in the region. The woman remains hospitalized in isolation with serious symptoms. She has tested positive and the agency is working to find out who she may have come into contact with so they can self-quarantine.



On Feb. 14, the County declared a local health emergency and proclaimed a local emergency to deal with the novel coronavirus. On March 4, Governor Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency in California. This statewide proclamation waives the requirement for local governments to renew local health emergencies and local emergencies at regular intervals. San Diego County’s will remain in effect until terminated by the Board of Supervisors.



In Coronado, the City has taken the following additional precautionary measures to prevent community spread of the novel coronavirus:

The City has paid to augment its standard janitorial contract services at the following locations as additional precautionary measures to prevent community spread of the novel coronavirus:

John D. Spreckels Center and Bowling Green Community Center & Coronado Boathouse Coronado Public Library Police Station (Lobby Area) City Hall

The scope of janitorial services was increased to include:

Disinfectant, in the form of a wipe down or spray, at public restrooms, lobbies, seating and tables, counters, gym equipment, doors, faucets, dryers, water fountains, toilet handles, restroom partitions, ADA door push buttons, kitchen and break room furniture and counters, and public and employee work areas and computers at City facilities. The City has provided more alcohol-based disinfectant solutions that contain at least 70% alcohol around City facilities for the general public and employees. The increase in janitorial services includes two additional daily cleanings, or day porter services. Crews will perform the disinfectant wiping and spraying twice during working hours and once during the regularly scheduled non-working hours. Daytime porter service takes place at the following times: 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. The following employee/staff work areas are addressed during the overnight standard cleaning with disinfectant spray at all serviced City facilities:

Keyboards, mouse and desk phones.

All doors in work spaces and restrooms.

Desktops and drawers.

Kitchen and break room counter tops, tables/chairs, doors, faucets, appliances.

All areas called out in the daytime porter services are also disinfected during the standard contracted overnight cleaning.

Public Safety officials with the City participate in routine conference calls with San Diego County’s Office of Emergency Services to stay up to date on the outbreak and are prepared to open its Emergency Operations Center if needed. The City also actively monitors the region’s Web EOC, a crisis information management system, for maintaining situational awareness.

The Coronado Fire Services and Police Services departments have been sharing informational materials from the County and other agencies with staff to guide paramedics, police and other personnel in the proper procedures for dealing with potential cases such as guidance on appropriate protective measures.

Fire personnel have stocked up on personal protective equipment and have procedures in place on how to coordinate with a receiving hospital to ensure the patient is met outside to minimize exposures.

The City has launched a coronavirus informational web page which will be updated regularly with news, updates and resources for the public.

City staff has been provided with informational handouts to help protect them and provide them with resources.

The City is working to protect the public’s health and prevent the disease from spreading locally. You can take steps to protect and educate yourself and prepare in the event of a local outbreak. This is an emerging situation. The City will provide updated information as it becomes available.

We encourage residents to practice good public health hygiene, as this is the height of the flu season.

Important Links

San Diego County Public Health Services

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

World Health Organization

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Coronavirus FAQ (PDF)

2019 Novel Coronavirus Fact Sheet (PDF)

Source: City of Coronado Website