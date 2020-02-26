Pet of the Week: Jessie, a Mixed Breed for Adoption

You Know You Wish You Had Jessie as Your Girl…

Meet Jessie, a fun-loving lady who came to the Coronado Animal Care Facility as a stray. This happy canine has an infectious exuberance and a sporty style, and would love a forever family who appreciates her zest for life. Jessie is available for adoption, but would also welcome an opportunity to live with a foster family until her forever family comes along.

Jessie is fun and social, and likes every human she meets. She just likes being in the mix!

Jessie enjoys playing in the yard with her human friends, and is a big fan of her toys.

As Jessie came to us as a stray, we don’t know much about her previous life, but it seems like she did not have much in the way of training. PAWS has been working with Jessie on the basics, and her new family will want to continue this.

As part of Jessie’s adoption, PAWS will provide three training sessions to make sure she gets off on the right paw with her new family.

Jessie’s Stats: mixed breed, female, DOB: September 2016 (3 years old), 33 pounds, shots up to date, spayed, micro chipped, house trained, adoption fee: $125

Are you looking for a fun and sporty friend to keep you on your toes? Please email us at special.adopt@pawsofcoronado.org to schedule an appointment to meet Jessie or learn more about her. And please check out Jessie’s profile!