Cops and Robbers: Burglary Results in a $17,000 Loss (1/30/20-2/12/20)

Thanks to the Coronado Police Department for providing The Coronado Times with the below information (partial list):

Crimes:

2/12/20: Malicious Mischief/Vandalism (Misdemeanor) near 1900 block of Strand Way

Unknown suspect used a felt pen to vandalize the men’s restroom.

2/11/20: Petty Theft near 1300 block of Orange Avenue

Unknown female subject entered the Earth, Wind & Sea of Coronado store and took a pair of “holly yahsi” earrings that were located on an earring rack on the front counter of the store. The earrings are valued between $44 and $47.

2/4/20: Grand Theft near 800 block of C Avenue

Unknown suspect stole property valued in excess of $17,000 from the residence, including a wedding ring, football helmets, a football jersey, a signed football, and a framed lithograph.

1/30/20-1/31/20: Grand Theft near 500 block of I Avenue

Unknown suspect entered an unlocked vehicle in front of the location and removed a Tag Heuer watch valued at $1,550 and fled in an unknown direction.

Arrests:

2/12/20: Inflicting Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant – Felony near 700 block of G Avenue

43 year old male

2/11/20: Shoplifting – Misdemeanor near 800 block of Orange Avenue

48 year old male

2/7/20: Possession of Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor near 800 block of Orange Avenue

42 year old male

2/6/20: Possession of Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor near 1700 block of Glorietta Plaza

48 year old male